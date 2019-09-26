All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 26, 2019

BBC takes pop-up newsroom to third city in bid to be more 'audience-focused'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The BBC’s pop-up newsroom has reached its third city as it looks to meet new audiences and put them “at the heart” of its journalism.

The corporation has been inviting a panel of residents in each city to help it set the news agenda for the week.

The “We Are” pop-up newsroom is in Stoke-on-Trent this week, having already visited Bradford and Middlesbrough this year.

BBC News director Fran Unsworth said the aim was to “connect to audiences in new ways”, with journalists encouraged to “speak with audiences and learn more about their expectations around news”.

In a message to staff, Unsworth said: “I personally regard this as an important initiative, as we become more audience-focused and change the way we gather news.”

Residents in Stoke joined editorial director Kamal Ahmed (pictured) and BBC Midlands Today presenter Beccy Wood to help choose which stories are covered.

Digital is said to be at the heart of the output, with national and regional BBC news outlets broadcasting from Stoke throughout the week including BBC Breakfast, BBC News Channel and a number of radio programmes.

A BBC spokesperson said: “In the [pop-up] newsroom, people can meet BBC reporters and share their stories about the city which could then be featured on air and online.”

Ahmed said: “Putting audiences at the heart of our journalism is a priority for BBC News… We’ll be asking people in the city to tell us what really matters to them and telling their stories in their own voices on the BBC.

“Some of our most popular programmes will be coming from Stoke-on-Trent during the week and we’ll be working with our colleagues in the region to ensure an ongoing commitment beyond the ‘We Are’week.

“This is not about making a difference for a week, it is about making it long term.”

Picture: BBC 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “BBC takes pop-up newsroom to third city in bid to be more 'audience-focused'”

  1. How about putting some “normal” people on Question Time instead of the usual bunch of repetitive faces who we all know what they’re going to say.

    Not only would it shine a light on what real taxpayers think, it would expose the very thing which makes the BBC recoil in horror – the widespread enthusiasm for Brexit.

    It’ll never happen, though. Not unless it’s held in London where there are less off the great unwashed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims
  2. BBC upholds complaint against Emily Maitlis over 'sneering' Newsnight discussion with Rod Liddle BBC upholds complaint against Emily Maitlis over 'sneering' Newsnight discussion with Rod Liddle
  3. New York Times chief and ex-BBC boss warns of 'crisis threatening to engulf British journalism' New York Times chief and ex-BBC boss warns of 'crisis threatening to engulf British journalism'
  4. Telegraph's Kate McCann joins Sky News politics team as Sky's Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor Telegraph's Kate McCann joins Sky News politics team as Sky's Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor
  5. Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show

Latest Jobs

Amal Clooney helps create 'model laws' to protect media freedom worldwide