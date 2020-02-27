Prince Andrew interview wins top prizes for cuts-hit BBC Newsnight at Royal Television Society Awards

The BBC took home ten of the 19 prizes at the Royal Television Society Awards last night, with the big wins of the evening going to Newsnight.

The programme, which is being hit by cuts, won Scoop of the Year and Interview of the Year for its 50-minute face-to-face with Prince Andrew.

The royal faced tough questions over his ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell last year, and an allegation that he slept with an underage girl in the US, which he denies.

The fallout from the televised encounter resulted in the Queen’s son stepping back from royal duties days after it aired in November last year.

Emily Maitlis, who carried out the interview, was named Network Presenter of the Year, while Newsnight was crowned Daily News Programme of the Year.

As a result of an ongoing major restructure of BBC News cutting 450 jobs to meet savings of £80m by 2022, Newsnight will lose 12 posts while its in-depth films and investigative journalism will also be cut back.

Sky News saw off the BBC to claim News Channel of the Year at last night’s awards, held at the London Hilton Hotel.

The channel, which took home five awards overall, also won the Digital Award for its story “Why are trasnender people self-medicating?” which was broadcast on Snapchat Discover and Youtube.

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award for a career spanning four decades.

Judges described her as a “towering global figure” in broadcast journalism and a “committed campaigner for media freedom and the safety of journalists.”

The Judges’ Award this year went, unusually, to the political teams at all of the major UK national broadcasters – BBC News, Sky News, ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News.

In explaining their decision, the RTS judges said: “The divisions of Brexit put unprecedented pressure on political journalists. Many suffered abuse and threats.

“In addition – as Adam Boulton wrote recently – relations between the media and the political class are being increasingly challenged as politicians by-pass journalists, preferring instead to put their messages out directly.

“Against this background the judges decided that the RTS should recognize all the political teams across all the UK broadcasters for their important role as guardians of democracy.”

The prize was accepted by BBC News political editor Laura Kuenssberg and Sky News political editor Beth Rigby, among others.

Picture: Richard Kendal/RTS