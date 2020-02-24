All Sections

February 24, 2020

BBC reaches settlement with Samira Ahmed after journalist's equal pay tribunal win

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The BBC has reached a settlement with journalist Samira Ahmed after she won an equal pay case against the corporation.

A tribunal judge ruled last month that Ahmed’s work as the presenter of Newswatch was equal to that of Jeremy Vine as presenter of Points of View.

Vine was paid six times more than Ahmed for what judge Harjit Grewal ruled on 10 January was “the same work”.

Ahmed had been seeking nearly £700,000 in back pay.

The BBC had the opportunity to appeal the judgment, but said today a settlement had been reached with Ahmed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Samira is a highly valued BBC presenter and now these matters have been concluded we all want to focus on the future.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to make great programmes for audiences.”

Ahmed was represented by the National Union oj Journalists throughout her tribunal, who hailed her tribunal win last month as a “resounding victory”.

The BBC added: “Neither the BBC, Samira or the NUJ will be commenting further on this case.”

Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

1 thought on “BBC reaches settlement with Samira Ahmed after journalist's equal pay tribunal win”

  1. Samira Ahmed back pay should send a message, again, to the BBC and the management team who always think they are above the rest of us !! With a bit of luck all the staff who have had this problem with the BBC should claim then the BBC will have to take notice.

    Reply

