BBC Radio Cymru makes way for new current affairs show with cuts to lunchtime programming

BBC Radio Cymru is launching a new lunchtime news and current affairs show which will see about seven other shows cut from the schedules.

The Welsh language service will air the first episode of Dros Ginio, or Over Lunch in English, in the 12pm to 2pm weekday slot in November.

The programme will be fronted by four presenters (pictured), with each fronting the programme on separate days.

Dewi Llwyd, formerly a presenter of Welsh-language news programme Newyddion, will host Dros Ginio on Mondays and Fridays. Jennifer Jones takes on Tuesdays and Vaughan Roderick and Catrin Haf Jones present on Wednesdays and Thursdays respectively.

BBC Radio Cymru editor Rhuanedd Richards said: “If ever there was a need for a Welsh language programme to scrutinise the events around us, that time is now.

“We’re introducing a conversation for the nation at lunchtime to lift the lid on the day’s headlines. There will also be an opportunity to give the audience a voice and push for clear answers to the difficult questions to help us make sense of the world around us.”

She added that the show would cover subjects “important to the people of Wales”, ranging from Brexit to climate change.

The launch will result in current affairs phone-in programme Taro’r Post (Hit the Post*), presented by Garry Owen, and “other half-hour programmes” broadcast over lunch being taken off-air.

Richards said: “I’d like to thank Garry Owen and the team at Taro’r Post for all they’ve achieved over the years.

“Garry will continue to be a key member of the Radio Cymru news team and we’ll hear from him frequently. I’d also like to extend my thanks to the presenters and programme teams of the other lunchtime programmes.”

A BBC spokesperson said the other programmes affected include Yr Hanner Call (The Half Call), Dan yr Wyneb (Under the Surface), Gari Wyn, Y Silff Lyfrau (The Bookshelf), O’r Bae (From the Bay) and Manylu (Detail).

Under the Surface, Detail and From the Bay look at politics and current affairs while Gari Wyn covers business.

The Bookshelf is a book review show and The Half Call takes a “look at the world and its things”, according to a translation of the programme summary.

A BBC Wales spokesperson said no journalist jobs would be lost as a result of the show closures and that “additional resources” would be invested in Dros Ginio.

They added that content from the axed shows would be incorporated into the new programme, and that the affected journalists will be moved elsewhere within the BBC.

*All translations made with the Google Translate tool – corrections welcome.

Picture: BBC