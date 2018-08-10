BBC Radio 4 World at One editor Owenna Griffiths to join PM and be replaced by former Today deputy Victoria Wakely

The BBC has announced that Owenna Griffiths will move from editing Radio 4’s World at One to take the reins at PM and work with Eddie Mair’s on-air successor.

Griffiths has edited the World at One and the World This Weekend for two years and was also previously a deputy editor of the Today programme.

As well as PM, she will also edit iPM, the companion programme to PM which focuses on stories from listeners, and Sunday morning magazine programme Broadcasting House.

She said: “PM is an exceptional news programme, combining rigour, with and creativity and, along with Broadcasting House, one of the great institutions of Radio 4. I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting time.”

Mair presented his final show as PM presenter after 20 years on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled as he decided the show had been “as close to perfect as we’re likely to get”.

In an email to PM staff, Mair teased that PM “is about to get a brilliant editor” and that the show “is about to get even better”.

Griffiths will work closely with Mair’s successor as presenter, who the BBC said has yet to be confirmed.

The corporation said she would maintain the programme’s commitment to “creative, analytical, fresh and engaging news output”.

Griffiths will be replaced at the World at One by Victoria Wakely, who was previously a deputy and acting editor of the Today programme.

Before that, she has worked in a number of roles including editing Any Questions, producing Start The Week and acting as a senior editorial adviser to the BBC Trust.

Wakely said: “Tragically or not, it was listening to the World at One whilst eating my student breakfasts that was my first regular encounter with the glories of Radio 4’s news programmes.

“I am thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to run the programme all these years later.”

Both Wakely and Griffiths will begin their new roles after the summer.

Gavin Allen, daily news programmes controller, said: “I’m delighted that Victoria and Owenna are taking up the reins at two of the BBC’s finest news programmes.

“Both of them know Radio 4 inside out and will ensure that listeners continue to receive news analysis that is high quality, memorable and truly engaging.”

Picture: Reuters/Neil Hall