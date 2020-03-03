Question Time's Fiona Bruce was briefed on Laurence Fox but says show is 'unpredictable'

Fiona Bruce has said she was briefed about actor Laurence Fox ahead of his controversial appearance on Question Time.
The TV actor made headlines in January after arguing with audience member Rachel Boyle, a lecturer on race and ethnicity, over the media’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.
Timeline
- March 2, 2020
Judge rejects appeal for judicial review into alleged BBC 'Brexit bias'
- February 27, 2020
Prince Andrew interview wins top prizes for cuts-hit BBC Newsnight at Royal Television Society Awards
- February 25, 2020
Today presenter Justin Webb warns BBC bosses not to 'destroy' flagship radio shows
Bruce, the Question Time host since January 2019, said that arguments were naturally part of the programme’s “unpredictable” format.
She told the Radio Times: “I had a briefing about Laurence, and what he might say, but the thing about Question Time is that it’s entirely unpredictable, so people will get into arguments.”
Addressing the general atmosphere on her show, Bruce said: “Well, it’s a lot calmer than last year.
“There was a level of anger and toxicity that this year, so far, is absent.”
Bruce said she had been surprised by the level of national vitriol reflected on Question Time when she took over from long-standing host David Dimbleby.
She said: “I’m all for a passionate debate, and sometimes things can be heated, which is fine, up to a point.
“As long as we remember that we are human beings. I feel very strongly about that.
“I hadn’t anticipated that I would spend so much of my time last year saying: ‘We don’t talk to each other like this.'”
Bruce also said there were similarities between Question Time and Antiques Roadshow, which she has hosted for over a decade.
“Antiques Roadshow is public service,” she said.
“It reflects the nation back to itself, as does Question Time. And as with Question Time it’s not reflecting central London.
“There are a number of programmes in which the BBC goes round the country and I am fortunate enough to work on two.”
Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.
Picture: BBC
2 thoughts on “Question Time's Fiona Bruce was briefed on Laurence Fox but says show is 'unpredictable'”
By following this simple steps on this website, you can bring from $5000-$8000 of extra income every month… All you need is a computer and a internet connection and you are ready to start.Learn how to make a steady income for yourself on following web address
you won’t regret it!......www.icash68.com
I earned $5000 ultimate month by using operating online only for 5 to 8 hours on my computer and this was so smooth that i personally couldn’t accept as true with before working on this website….copy and past this websaite……….HER☛☛ www.bayusd11.com