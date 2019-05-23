All Sections

May 23, 2019

BBC newsreader returns to screens after six months away for breast cancer treatment

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

BBC newsreader Jane Hill paid tribute to the NHS as she revealed she had undergone treatment for breast cancer while being off screens for six months.

The presenter, 49, joked about Brexit and her void building pass as she headed back to the newsroom yesterday for the first time since November.

Despite spending half a year away from the studio, it appeared to be business as usual for Hill, who anchored the BBC News at One programme.

Ahead of the bulletin, she tweeted: “Big day today. On air for the first time since November. Still… six months out of the newsroom… that’s been plenty of time to sort #Brexit, right…?

“Oh, and in true #W1A style, my pass had been cancelled and I couldn’t get into the building. #welcomeback”

Hill was welcomed back warmly by viewers and colleagues – both from the BBC and competitor news channels.

She said she had been “overwhelmed” by well-wishes as she publicly revealed the reason for her prolonged absence.

She tweeted: “Overwhelmed by so many lovely back-to-work messages. I just want to say that my return wouldn’t have been possible without our NHS.

“Sending love & thanks to the numerous NHS staff who spotted my breast cancer, treated it, and continue to look after me. Thank you all.”

One of the BBC‘s most recognisable newsreaders, Hill began working with the broadcaster in 1986 and has appeared in a range of news and current affairs programmes.

Picture: BBC

