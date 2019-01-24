BBC News presenter George Alagiah makes on-air return after year out for cancer treatment

BBC News presenter George Alagiah made his return to TV screens last night after taking a year out to undergo treatment for cancer.
Alagiah has said he is “still a cancer patient”, but described his illness as being in a “holding pattern” – giving him a chance to get back in the studio.
The 63-year-old father-of-two presented last night’s BBC News at Six bulletin (pictured).
In a tweet about his return, Alagiah said: “So good to be back in the newsroom. Overwhelmed by so much support from so many. Thanks to all.
“I’m still a cancer patient so will take a while to find a work schedule that fits with ongoing treatment. I’m determined to get behind that studio desk as often as I can.”
Alagiah revealed in January last year that his cancer had returned following his first bowel cancer diagnosis in 2014 and all-clear from doctors in 2015.
The BBC newsreader’s comeback was welcomed by fellow journalists and politicians, some of whom were quick to compliment his new beard.
Back with a beard…1st time on air since December 2017. Join @BBCAlagiah on @BBCOne for tonight’s #BBCNewsSix pic.twitter.com/3TmuCdQjqE
— sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) January 23, 2019
It's an absolute delight to see George Alagiah reading the news again — one of the finest and most thoughtful of my colleagues.
— John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) January 23, 2019
So pleased to see George Alagiah back where he belongs. One of the best in the business. https://t.co/w1nhUjNY8e
— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 23, 2019
In a later tweet, Alagiah thanked well-wishers and said: “We’ve got the cancer in a holding pattern so it’s back to work with colleagues I respect and the viewers who make it worthwhile.”
Alagiah joined the BBC as a foreign correspondent in 1989 and went into the News at Six presenter’s chair in 2007.
Picture: BBC News at Six