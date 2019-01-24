BBC News presenter George Alagiah makes on-air return after year out for cancer treatment

BBC News presenter George Alagiah made his return to TV screens last night after taking a year out to undergo treatment for cancer.

Alagiah has said he is “still a cancer patient”, but described his illness as being in a “holding pattern” – giving him a chance to get back in the studio.

The 63-year-old father-of-two presented last night’s BBC News at Six bulletin (pictured).

In a tweet about his return, Alagiah said: “So good to be back in the newsroom. Overwhelmed by so much support from so many. Thanks to all.

“I’m still a cancer patient so will take a while to find a work schedule that fits with ongoing treatment. I’m determined to get behind that studio desk as often as I can.”

Alagiah revealed in January last year that his cancer had returned following his first bowel cancer diagnosis in 2014 and all-clear from doctors in 2015.

The BBC newsreader’s comeback was welcomed by fellow journalists and politicians, some of whom were quick to compliment his new beard.

It's an absolute delight to see George Alagiah reading the news again — one of the finest and most thoughtful of my colleagues. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) January 23, 2019

So pleased to see George Alagiah back where he belongs. One of the best in the business. https://t.co/w1nhUjNY8e — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 23, 2019

In a later tweet, Alagiah thanked well-wishers and said: “We’ve got the cancer in a holding pattern so it’s back to work with colleagues I respect and the viewers who make it worthwhile.”

Alagiah joined the BBC as a foreign correspondent in 1989 and went into the News at Six presenter’s chair in 2007.

Picture: BBC News at Six