All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
January 24, 2019

BBC News presenter George Alagiah makes on-air return after year out for cancer treatment

By James Walker Twitter
George Alagiah

BBC News presenter George Alagiah made his return to TV screens last night after taking a year out to undergo treatment for cancer.

Alagiah has said he is “still a cancer patient”, but described his illness as being in a “holding pattern” – giving him a chance to get back in the studio.

The 63-year-old father-of-two presented last night’s BBC News at Six bulletin (pictured).

In a tweet about his return, Alagiah said: “So good to be back in the newsroom. Overwhelmed by so much support from so many. Thanks to all.

“I’m still a cancer patient so will take a while to find a work schedule that fits with ongoing treatment. I’m determined to get behind that studio desk as often as I can.”

Alagiah revealed in January last year that his cancer had returned following his first bowel cancer diagnosis in 2014 and all-clear from doctors in 2015.

The BBC newsreader’s comeback was welcomed by fellow journalists and politicians,  some of whom were quick to compliment his new beard.

In a later tweet, Alagiah thanked well-wishers and said: “We’ve got the cancer in a holding pattern so it’s back to work with colleagues I respect and the viewers who make it worthwhile.”

Alagiah joined the BBC as a foreign correspondent in 1989 and went into the News at Six presenter’s chair in 2007.

Picture: BBC News at Six

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online hits out at US media start-up for 'egregiously erroneous' trust rating equal to Sputnik and RT Mail Online hits out at US media start-up for 'egregiously erroneous' trust rating equal to Sputnik and RT
  2. Sun in libel battle over story claiming Labour MP joined band that used 'Nazi symbols' Sun in libel battle over story claiming Labour MP joined band that used 'Nazi symbols'
  3. Reach blames print ad decline for closure of three 'unsustainable' weeklies in south east Reach blames print ad decline for closure of three 'unsustainable' weeklies in south east
  4. Facebook pledges new scam ads feature in UK plus £3m to charity after settling defamation claim with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis Facebook pledges new scam ads feature in UK plus £3m to charity after settling defamation claim with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis
  5. Buzzfeed to cut 15 per cent of overall workforce in restructure feared to affect UK Buzzfeed to cut 15 per cent of overall workforce in restructure feared to affect UK

Latest Jobs