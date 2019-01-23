BBC News presenter Clive Myrie to receive honorary doctorate from his old university for journalistic achievements

BBC News presenter Clive Myrie is to receive an honorary doctorate from his alma mater.

The journalist studied law at the University of Sussex in the 1980s and went on to work at the BBC shortly after graduating. He has since become a familiar face to viewers of the BBC’s daily news bulletins.

The university said he was “being recognised for his journalistic achievements and building a career which has been an inspiration to many young people from diverse backgrounds”.

While studying at Sussex, Myrie presented his own music show on the student-run University Radio Falmer. The experience gave him the opportunity of working for what was then BBC Radio Brighton.

Myrie said he had had “a lot of fun” at university, adding: “Although I was a northern black kid, and out of the norm, I found a way of fitting in – the same as I did at grammar school in Bolton.

“I liked it that Sussex had a bit of an edge. I joined a rent strike within my first two weeks, but I wasn’t really a firebrand or into student politics. I just got on with my journalism.”

University of Sussex vice-chancellor Adam Tickell said his institution had a “proud history of developing inquisitive minds.”

Myrie will receive his honorary doctor of the university degree at a graduation ceremony for students, including those from the university’s media school, which takes place tomorrow.