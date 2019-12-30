All Sections

December 30, 2019

BBC News managing editor Sarah Ward-Lilley and broadcaster Oz Clarke honoured for services to journalism

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

BBC News managaing editor Sarah Ward-Lilley and broadcaster Oz Clarke have been named in the 2020 New Year Honours’ list for services to journalism.

Ward-Lilley has been awarded an MBE after more than 30 years at the BBC.

She has been managing editor of BBC News since February last year, where she is responsible for all on-air staff, including on matters of pay and diversity.

Ward-Lilley previously spent four years as head of the BBC’s international news bureaux, overseeing some 70 offices worldwide, and was deputy head of newsgathering until 2013.

Head of BBC News output Gavin Allen said: “We’re delighted for Sarah and proud to have her working so selflessly for the BBC over so many years, and this is fitting tribute to her continued public service.”

Wine expert Robert Owen Clarke, better known as Oz, has been awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting and journalism.

He has written columns for the Sunday Express and Daily Telegraph and appeared on ITV and the BBC, where he presented his own shows with James May including most recently Oz and James Drink to Britain.

Picture: BBC/ITV

