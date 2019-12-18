BBC News digital editor Nick Sutton leaves for Sky News

The editor of the BBC News website is leaving for Sky News, where he will take up a role as head of digital output.

Sutton has been at the BBC for 23 years. He tweeted that it was “hard to leave” but his new role was “too good an opportunity to turn down”.

He has led on online and mobile news at the BBC since 2016, having previously worked on the World At One, Newsnight and the Today programme during his time with the corporation.

Sky News director of content Cristina Nicolotti Squires said of her new hire: “Exciting times as we head into the 2020s.”