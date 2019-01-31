BBC News appoints ex-Danish public service broadcaster as new digital director

BBC News has appointed Danish broadcaster Naja Nielsen as its new digital director, putting her in charge of its online output.

Nielsen will join the BBC in April after more than a year as chief journalism officer at non-profit news outfit ORB Media, based in Washington DC, where she managed editorial strategy and digital development.

She was previously head of news at Danish public service broadcaster DR, overseeing its election coverage as well the creation of tools for mobile and social audiences, according to the BBC.

Nielsen started her career as a news reporter for rival broadcaster TV2.

BBC director of news Fran Unsworth said: “Naja brings with her a huge amount of senior-level experience, having led a national newsroom as it made the transition to digital journalism.

“In addition to her in-depth knowledge of the digital landscape, Naja is a true journalist who’s steeped in the values of public service broadcasting. We’re delighted to welcome her to the BBC.”

Outside of broadcast journalism, Neielsen undertook a five-month research project at Stanford University that looked at journalism in the digital era.

BBC News has said that Nielsen will “manage relationships with external partners and platforms” on top of developing BBC News digital services.

