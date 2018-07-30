All Sections

July 30, 2018

BBC News appoints economics editor Kamal Ahmed as new editorial director amid management team restructure

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed has joined the BBC News management team as editorial director. Daily news programmes controller Gavin Allen has also stepped up as head of news output.

The two new roles have been created by BBC director of news Fran Unsworth as she makes maintaining trust through impartiality a clear priority for safeguarding BBC News’ future.

Creation of the roles under a restructure of the BBC’s News Group Board was reported by Press Gazette earlier this month.

A former newspaper journalist, Ahmed (pictured) joined the BBC in 2014 as business editor, becoming economics editor two years later.

In his new role he will be responsible for shaping future editorial strategy, focusing on “storytelling and explanatory journalism” and match output to audience research.

Unsworth said: “Kamal will bring verve, ambition and fresh editorial insight to the role and I’m thrilled he’s joining my top team.”

Allen has led the BBC’s daily news programmes since 2014 and has previously held senior editorial roles including on the Today programme, The Politics Show and Question Time.

Gavin Allen. Picture: BBC

He will lead the BBC newsroom’s output across TV, digital, online and radio and  head up the newly merged multimedia daily news output and programmes team.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The role will ensure the BBC’s editorial decision making is joined up and the best journalism reaches all of our audiences on both linear and digital platforms.”

Unsworth added: “I’m delighted to have Gavin’s extensive experience across many BBC programmes and strong editorial judgement leading this department.”

Mobile and online controller Fiona Campbell will also move into the newly created role of digital director.

Pictures: BBC

