BBC bosses agree to pay Sir Cliff Richard's legal bills in privacy dispute as lawyers seek permission to appeal High Court ruling

The BBC has agreed to pay lawyers’ bills run up by Sir Cliff Richard during their High Court privacy dispute.

Appearing in court today, barrister Justin Rushbrooke QC did not give an overall figure but said BBC bosses had agreed to pay £850,000 on account.

Sir Cliff told the trial he had spent more than £3m on the case.

Barrister Gavin Millar QC, who leads the BBC legal team, said it was “appropriate” for the BBC to pay legal costs incurred by Sir Cliff relating to issues determined as a result of a trial earlier this year.

BBC lawyers are also set to ask High Court judge Mr Justice Mann for permission to appeal against his ruling in its privacy battle with Sir Cliff Richard, Radio 4’s Today programme reported today.

Sir Cliff sued the BBC over its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following an allegation that he had sexually assaulted a boy some years ago.

The singer was never arrested or charged and the case was later dropped.

Earlier this month Mr Justice Mann ruled in Sir Cliff’s favour following a trial. The judge concluded that BBC coverage was a “very serious” privacy invasion and awarded the 77-year-old £210,000 damages.

He said the award would be made up of £190,000 to cover the “general effect” coverage had on Sir Cliff’s life – plus £20,000 because the BBC had aggravated harm by nominating its coverage for an award.

The judge has yet to decide how badly Sir Cliff was left out of pocket.

Sir Cliff had told him that plans for “professional work” had been “seriously disrupted” and he said he had been left “in effect in creative limbo” for two years as a result of the BBC’s coverage.

Lawyers say the amount the judge awards to compensate for financial loss could be much more than £210,000.

During the trial Mr Justice Mann was told that, in late 2013, a man told the Metropolitan Police that in 1985, when he was a child he was sexually assaulted by Sir Cliff during an event featuring evangelist Billy Graham at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane football stadium.

Metropolitan Police officers passed the allegation to South Yorkshire Police in July 2014.

Sir Cliff, who has consistently denied the allegation, was never arrested and in June 2016 prosecutors announced he would face no charges.

The BBC has already said that it was considering an appeal.

Corporation lawyers would first have to get permission to appeal, but must show they have a realistic change of overturning the ruling.

Either Mr Justice Mann himself or a Court of Appeal judge could give permission for the appeal.

