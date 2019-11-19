BBC to air second Laura Kuenssberg Brexit film covering Boris Johnson leadership and election

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg will take viewers behind-the-scenes in her role reporting Brexit for a second time, covering Boris Johnson’s arrival at Number 10 through to the general election.

The hour-long documentary, which has the working title Inside Brexit: The Battle Continues with Laura Kuenssberg, could air on BBC Two as early as next month, after polls close, but an exact release date has yet to be given.

It has been commissioned by the BBC and produced by October Films.

Earlier this year the BBC teamed up with Vice for The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story, which followed the journalist over nine months as she reported on the twists and turns of Brexit negotiations.

In its latest behind-the-scenes look at reporting Brexit, the BBC promises a “film that records up-close the decisions and drama that unfolds as the deadline to Brexit day looms” and a “record for the most unpredictable, important and exciting political story of our age”.

Kuenssberg said: “Love or hate Brexit, it’s changing our lives. This programme is a chance for viewers to live and breathe the political story of our times on our camera’s shoulder.

“There’s no spoiler, because only a fool would predict the finale and the ultimate victor in the race for power and to stop or deliver Brexit.”

Neil Breakwell, executive producer for October Films, added: “It’s an opportunity to capture history being made and to give the audience a unique insight into how the crazy world of politics and the media work.”

