BBC launches new half-hour politics show fronted by Andrew Neil

The BBC is launching a new BBC Two politics show fronted by Andrew Neil.

The Andrew Neil Show will run live for half-an-hour every Wednesday at 7pm on BBC Two, with the first episode to air next week.

The BBC said it will feature “in-depth anaylsis and forensic questioning” of major politicians, as well as a round-up of the week’s top political stories.

It means Neil will continue to have his own show after late-night BBC One politics chat show This Week was brought to an end after 16 years following his decision to step down from late-night broadcasting.

Neil, who will continue to co-host Politics Live, said: “The Autumn of 2019 is destined to be one of the most intriguing and significant in British politics for at least a generation.

“I’m delighted to be fronting a weekly show in prime time on BBC Two that will be on top of the story, whatever direction it takes”

BBC News Director Fran Unsworth said Neil’s recent interviews with Tory leadership candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt had been hailed as a “masterclass of political interviewing”.

She added: “As Britain moves towards the Brexit deadline, this show will be a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand what’s going on.”

Rob Burley, the editor of BBC live political shows, tweeted the logo of the new show (pictured below) ahead of its official announcement.

He tweeted: “This Week has ended but Andrew remains firmly at the BBC.”

Burley said the show’s start date had been brought forward. The BBC confirmed the “current political situation” had led to the earlier launch.

The new show will air at the same time as the hour-long Channel 4 News bulletin.

This Week’s 11.30pm Thursday timeslot will be replaced by Brexitcast, the BBC’s podcast about Brexit front by political editor Laura Kuenssberg and Europe editor Katya Adler, from next month.

Picture: BBC