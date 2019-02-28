BBC head of news Fran Unsworth joins corporation's board

BBC director of news and current affairs Fran Unsworth has joined the corporation’s board, the first new appointment since it was set up in 2017.

Unsworth will replace deputy director general Anne Bulford, who is leaving the BBC this spring.

Unsworth, whose news responsibilities remain unchanged, said in a statement: “I am delighted to be joining the board at a time of great change in the media industry.

“The role of public service broadcasters has never been more important. I look forward to starting with the board in April.”

BBC chairman David Clementi said: “Fran Unsworth is an experienced, talented and skilled journalist.

“She cares passionately about public service media and I have no doubt she’ll make a significant contribution to the board.

“The board is delighted she is joining us at an important time for the BBC.”

The board was created in 2017 to replace the two-tier structure of the BBC Trust and BBC Executive Board.

Picture: BBC