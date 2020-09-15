BBC fails target to close gender pay gap by 2020 + highest-paid BBC journalists ranked

The BBC has failed to reach its ambitious target to close the gender pay gap by 2020 under former director general Tony Hall, but is continuing its push for parity under his replacement Tim Davie.

The median pay gap was 6.2% in 2019/20, new figures show, falling from 6.7% the year before and 9.3% in 2017 when the salaries of top-earning on-air talent were first made public, revealing the disparity.

At a press conference for the release of the BBC’s annual report today, Davie said Lord Hall’s target had been “very aggressive” but added: “I think we can be proud of our progress.”

Should the UK government intervene to halt extradition proceedings against Julian Assange? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Scroll down for list of highest-paid BBC journalists

He said the BBC’s pay gap compared favourably across the industry and wider organisations – the national average is 17.3% – and was the result of a “huge amount of heavy lifting” in dealing with equal pay issues.

“I think we have gone through that period,” he said of equal pay. Journalist Samira Ahmed won an equal pay case against the BBC in January.

Davie said he wanted “a 50/50 group” on gender pay, but the issue was getting more women into senior management ranks. In a number of BBC journalism roles the median pay gap is less than 3%.

Highest-paid BBC journalists

Also released today are the salaries of the BBC’s top-earning talent.

Huw Edwards continues to be the highest-paid BBC journalist, with new Question Time host Fiona Bruce moving into second place.

Bruce is the highest-paid female journalist at the corporation. Her full salary as host of Question Time, which she began in January last year, and BBC News presenter is revealed for the first time.

Bruce earns up to £454,999, behind Edwards on up to £469,999.

Newsnight lead presenter Emily Maitlis is the third-highest paid journalist at the BBC on up to £374,999 a year. Last year the top three were all men and Maitlis and Bruce were both outside the top ten.

Political editor Laura Kuenssberg is among the BBC women whose salaries have been bumped up. She is now the ninth highest-paid BBC journalist (14th last year) earning up to £294,999, a rise of £40,000 on last year.

Edwards, Jeremy Vine and Andrew Marr are among the top-earning male journalists to have had their salaries reduced yet further on last year.

Vine was the highest-paid BBC journalist when salaries were first revealed in 2017 on up to £749,999.

Today’s John Humphrys, another top earner, left the BBC in September last year and so does not feature on the list. Andrew Neil and John Pienaar, both listed, also left the BBC this year.

There are 13 women in the top 20 highest-earning BBC journalists this year, compared with nine last year.

The 45 journalists, paid more than £150,000 from licence-fee money, are listed below in full:

Rank (rank last year) BBC journalist Main BBC job Salary (upper band limit) 1 (1) Huw Edwards BBC News £469,999 2 (12) Fiona Bruce BBC News / Question Time £454,999 3 (11) Emily Maitlis Newsnight £374,999 4 (2) Andrew Marr The Andrew Marr Show / Start the Week £364,999 5 (4) Francesca Unsworth Director of News and Current Affairs £344,999 6 (5) George Alagiah BBC News £329,999 7 (6) Jeremy Vine Radio 2 £324,999 8 (3) Nicky Campbell Radio 5 Live £304,999 9 (6) Nick Robinson Today / Political Thinking £299,999 10 (14) Laura Kuenssberg Political Editor £294,999 11 (9) Evan Davis PM £279,999 12 (10) Sophie Raworth BBC News £279,999 13 (=) Mishal Husain Today / BBC News £269,999 14 (n/a) Dan Walker BBC Breakfast / Football Focus £264,999 14 (n/a) Emma Barnett Radio 5 Live / Newsnight £264,999 15 (=) Martha Kearney Today £259,999 16 (15) Justin Webb Today £254,999 16 (17) Sarah Montague World at One £254,999 17 (=) Jon Sopel US Editor £239,999 18 (19) Jeremy Bowen Middle East Editor £224,999 19 (n/a) Kirsty Wark Newsnight £219,999 19 (=) Victoria Derbyshire Victoria Derbyshire Show* / BBC News £219,999 19 (25) Clive Myrie BBC News £219,999 19 (22) Louise Minchin BBC Breakfast £219,999 20 (22) Katya Adler Europe Editor £214,999 26 Kamal Ahmed BBC News Editorial Director £209,999 26 Amol Rajan Media Editor £209,999 26 Fergal Keane Africa Editor £209,999 29 Naga Munchetty BBC Breakfast £199,999 30 Charlie Stayt BBC Breakfast £194,999 30 Simon Jack Business Editor £194,999 32 Mark Easton Home Editor £189,999 33 Reeta Chakrabarti BBC News £185,999 34 Rachel Burden Radio 5 Live £179,999 35 Andrew Neil The Andrew Neil Show* £174,999 35 James Naughtie BBC News £174,999 37 Ben Brown BBC News £169,999 37 John Pienarr Deputy Political Editor / Pienaar’s Politics* £169,999 39 Simon McCoy BBC News £164,999 39 Orla Guerin International Correspondent £164,999 41 Carrie Gracie BBC News £159,999 41 Faisal Islam Economics Editor £159,999 43 Carolyn Quinn Westminster Hour £154,999 43 Jane Hill BBC News £154,999 43 Joanna Gosling BBC News £154,999

* Programme has since been cut

Picture: Reuters/Neil Hall