BBC fails target to close gender pay gap by 2020 + highest-paid BBC journalists ranked

The BBC has failed to reach its ambitious target to close the gender pay gap by 2020 under former director general Tony Hall, but is continuing its push for parity under his replacement Tim Davie.
The median pay gap was 6.2% in 2019/20, new figures show, falling from 6.7% the year before and 9.3% in 2017 when the salaries of top-earning on-air talent were first made public, revealing the disparity.
Timeline
- September 15, 2020
BBC journalists' social media use 'cause for concern' says DG as new rules to come into force
- September 11, 2020
BBC presenters became 'out of control' on social media, former Radio 4 boss says
- September 7, 2020
BBC Europe editor breached impartiality with tweet declaring Michael Gove's Brexit hopes 'delusional'
At a press conference for the release of the BBC’s annual report today, Davie said Lord Hall’s target had been “very aggressive” but added: “I think we can be proud of our progress.”
Scroll down for list of highest-paid BBC journalists
He said the BBC’s pay gap compared favourably across the industry and wider organisations – the national average is 17.3% – and was the result of a “huge amount of heavy lifting” in dealing with equal pay issues.
“I think we have gone through that period,” he said of equal pay. Journalist Samira Ahmed won an equal pay case against the BBC in January.
Davie said he wanted “a 50/50 group” on gender pay, but the issue was getting more women into senior management ranks. In a number of BBC journalism roles the median pay gap is less than 3%.
Highest-paid BBC journalists
Also released today are the salaries of the BBC’s top-earning talent.
Huw Edwards continues to be the highest-paid BBC journalist, with new Question Time host Fiona Bruce moving into second place.
Bruce is the highest-paid female journalist at the corporation. Her full salary as host of Question Time, which she began in January last year, and BBC News presenter is revealed for the first time.
Bruce earns up to £454,999, behind Edwards on up to £469,999.
Newsnight lead presenter Emily Maitlis is the third-highest paid journalist at the BBC on up to £374,999 a year. Last year the top three were all men and Maitlis and Bruce were both outside the top ten.
Political editor Laura Kuenssberg is among the BBC women whose salaries have been bumped up. She is now the ninth highest-paid BBC journalist (14th last year) earning up to £294,999, a rise of £40,000 on last year.
Edwards, Jeremy Vine and Andrew Marr are among the top-earning male journalists to have had their salaries reduced yet further on last year.
Vine was the highest-paid BBC journalist when salaries were first revealed in 2017 on up to £749,999.
Today’s John Humphrys, another top earner, left the BBC in September last year and so does not feature on the list. Andrew Neil and John Pienaar, both listed, also left the BBC this year.
There are 13 women in the top 20 highest-earning BBC journalists this year, compared with nine last year.
The 45 journalists, paid more than £150,000 from licence-fee money, are listed below in full:
|Rank (rank last year)
|BBC journalist
|Main BBC job
|Salary (upper band limit)
|1 (1)
|Huw Edwards
|BBC News
|£469,999
|2 (12)
|Fiona Bruce
|BBC News / Question Time
|£454,999
|3 (11)
|Emily Maitlis
|Newsnight
|£374,999
|4 (2)
|Andrew Marr
|The Andrew Marr Show / Start the Week
|£364,999
|5 (4)
|Francesca Unsworth
|Director of News and Current Affairs
|£344,999
|6 (5)
|George Alagiah
|BBC News
|£329,999
|7 (6)
|Jeremy Vine
|Radio 2
|£324,999
|8 (3)
|Nicky Campbell
|Radio 5 Live
|£304,999
|9 (6)
|Nick Robinson
|Today / Political Thinking
|£299,999
|10 (14)
|Laura Kuenssberg
|Political Editor
|£294,999
|11 (9)
|Evan Davis
|PM
|£279,999
|12 (10)
|Sophie Raworth
|BBC News
|£279,999
|13 (=)
|Mishal Husain
|Today / BBC News
|£269,999
|14 (n/a)
|Dan Walker
|BBC Breakfast / Football Focus
|£264,999
|14 (n/a)
|Emma Barnett
|Radio 5 Live / Newsnight
|£264,999
|15 (=)
|Martha Kearney
|Today
|£259,999
|16 (15)
|Justin Webb
|Today
|£254,999
|16 (17)
|Sarah Montague
|World at One
|£254,999
|17 (=)
|Jon Sopel
|US Editor
|£239,999
|18 (19)
|Jeremy Bowen
|Middle East Editor
|£224,999
|19 (n/a)
|Kirsty Wark
|Newsnight
|£219,999
|19 (=)
|Victoria Derbyshire
|Victoria Derbyshire Show* / BBC News
|£219,999
|19 (25)
|Clive Myrie
|BBC News
|£219,999
|19 (22)
|Louise Minchin
|BBC Breakfast
|£219,999
|20 (22)
|Katya Adler
|Europe Editor
|£214,999
|26
|Kamal Ahmed
|BBC News Editorial Director
|£209,999
|26
|Amol Rajan
|Media Editor
|£209,999
|26
|Fergal Keane
|Africa Editor
|£209,999
|29
|Naga Munchetty
|BBC Breakfast
|£199,999
|30
|Charlie Stayt
|BBC Breakfast
|£194,999
|30
|Simon Jack
|Business Editor
|£194,999
|32
|Mark Easton
|Home Editor
|£189,999
|33
|Reeta Chakrabarti
|BBC News
|£185,999
|34
|Rachel Burden
|Radio 5 Live
|£179,999
|35
|Andrew Neil
|The Andrew Neil Show*
|£174,999
|35
|James Naughtie
|BBC News
|£174,999
|37
|Ben Brown
|BBC News
|£169,999
|37
|John Pienarr
|Deputy Political Editor / Pienaar’s Politics*
|£169,999
|39
|Simon McCoy
|BBC News
|£164,999
|39
|Orla Guerin
|International Correspondent
|£164,999
|41
|Carrie Gracie
|BBC News
|£159,999
|41
|Faisal Islam
|Economics Editor
|£159,999
|43
|Carolyn Quinn
|Westminster Hour
|£154,999
|43
|Jane Hill
|BBC News
|£154,999
|43
|Joanna Gosling
|BBC News
|£154,999
* Programme has since been cut
Picture: Reuters/Neil Hall