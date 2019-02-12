All Sections

February 12, 2019

BBC cameraman shoved at Trump rally after US President ‘whipped’ crowd into anti-media frenzy

By James Walker Twitter
BBC Cameraman

A BBC cameraman was allegedly shoved by a Trump supporter at a rally in Texas yesterday after US President Donald Trump “whipped up” the crowd into a “frenzy against the media”, according to reporters.

Cameraman Ron Skeans was said to have been pushed by a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap (pictured), as seen during Trump’s presidential campaign.

The man then allegedly tried to smash Skeans camera, according to journalists who witnessed the incident in El Paso.

A man in a red MAGA hat was filmed shouting “fuck the media” at journalists as he was pulled away by another man, also in a red cap.

BBC Washington correspondent Gary O’Donoghue tweeted that Skeans was attacked by the Trump supporter, who had somehow managed to get past security and on to the media platform.

BBC Washington news editor Eleanor Montague corroborated the claim in a tweet, which read: “Just attended my first Donald Trump⁩ rally where my colleague BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was attacked by a Trump supporter.

“The crowd had been whipped up into a frenzy against the media by Trump and other speakers all night.”

She later added that Ron was fine following the alleged incident.

Skeans told the BBC that the supporter gave him a “very hard shove” from his blindside.

A BBC spokesperson said: “BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was violently pushed and shoved by a member of the crowd while covering a President Trump rally in Texas last night.

“The man was removed by security and Ron is fine. The President could see the incident and checked with us that all was ok. It is clearly unacceptable for any of our staff to be attacked for doing their job.”

BBC Americas bureaux chief Paul Danahar said he has written to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders “asking for a full review of security arrangements for the media after last night’s attack “, claiming that “no one in law enforcement intervened before, during or after the attack”.

After the supporter was removed from the media pen, Trump looked towards the cameras and said: “Are you alright? Everything OK?” 

When it was indicated that Skeans was fine he gave a thumbs up and carried on with his speech.

Speaking about the media before the cameraman was shoved, Trump said: “The media refuses to acknowledge how well we’ve done.”

He later claimed that “no matter” what his administration did, the media “found a way to make it negative”.

Picture: Eleanor Montague/BBC/Twitter

