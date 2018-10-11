All Sections

October 11, 2018

BBC Asian Network's head of news pleads not guilty to naming Rotherham sex abuse victim in radio bulletin

By PA Mediapoint Twitter
The head of news at BBC Asian Network has denied naming a victim of the Rotherham sex abuse scandal in a radio news bulletin.

Arif Ansari was charged under the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992 following a live news bulletin in February. Ansari did not present the news.

The 43-year-old (pictured) is charged with broadcasting the name of the victim in a way that was likely to identify her to members of the public.

Sexual abuse victims are granted lifetime anonymity by law.

Ansari spoke only to confirm his name and address and entered his not guilty plea through his solicitor at a brief hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Ansari, whose address was listed as BBC Portland Place, London, was given unconditional bail to appear at the same court on 17 January for a two-day trial.

