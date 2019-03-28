The BBC has apologised to Ukranian president Petro Poroshenko and agreed to pay him damages after wrongly claiming he had made a “corrupt payment” to extend talks with US President Donald Trump.
Poroshenko (pictured, left) brought the libel action over a News at Ten bulletin on 23 May last year and an online article published the same day, which has now been removed.
Timeline
- March 28, 2019
BBC puts focus on improving public perception around its news impartiality for upcoming year
- March 27, 2019
BBC radio staff warn against 'unworkable' plan to cut costs by merging World Tonight and Newshour teams
- March 22, 2019
John Inverdale predicts next 'battleground' for radio will be live sports rights as commercial stations boom
The BBC claimed Poroshenko had “procured or authorised a corrupt payment” of $400,000 (£300,000) to be made to Michael Cohen, Trump’s then-personal lawyer.
The purpose was for Cohen to extend a short meeting between Poroshenko and Trump in June 2017, which had already been arranged, into more substantial talks, the BBC reported.
Poroshenko said the reports suggested he was “guilty of serious corruption”.
The case was settled in London’s High Court today.
The BBC said it settled following a ruling by a High Court judge last month that “the presentation of evidence is entirely one-sided” in its reports and that “the ordinary reasonable viewer/reader would not find any basis on which to exclude the claimant from involvement” in the payment.
In a statement published today, the corporation said: “We believed that the publications made a less serious allegation against Mr Poroshenko, but in the light of a finding by the High Court… we are happy to accept that this allegation was untrue.
“We apologise to Mr Poroshenko for any distress caused and have agreed to pay him damages, legal costs and have participated in a joint statement in open court.”
Picture: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
1 thought on “BBC apologises and pays damages to Ukranian president over claim he paid to extend Trump talks”
“the presentation of evidence is entirely one-sided”
Just remind us what Lord Hall said in these hallowed pages very recently, something about truthful reporting ? fake news ? “honesty” ? “transparency” ?
This is why people are ditching the bbc, turning off in droves, and relying on independents for their news.
This is also why the bbc should be dismantled, lies, spin, hypocrisy, and yet more tv licence payers money wasted on losing court cases that bring them to book, they care not one jot for “truthful” or “honest” they care not one jot for the monies they frivolously lose and waste. They are a disgrace and a blossoming blooming spreading blot on journalism.