All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 27, 2018

BBC announces former Today assistant editor John Neal new editor for The Andrew Marr Show

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

The BBC has announced that John Neal will be the new permanent editor of The Andrew Marr Show.

Neal had been acting editor of the Sunday morning programme for the past three months following the appointment of previous editor Rob Burley to editor of its Live Political Programmes earlier this year.

He also takes over as editor of BBC Newswatch, which gives viewers’ opinions on the coverage of events by BBC News, addressed by the editors and decision makers in charge.

Prior to his new appointments, Neal was assistant editor of the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.

During his time there he led on the 2017 General Election coverage and produced the Raqqa Diary series which followed the life of an activist based in Raqqa, Syria, and the realities of everyday life in the war-torn city.

Neal also ran the Christmas guest editor series of the Today programme which last year included Prince Harry and an Artificial Intelligence.

Neal said: “I’ve always greatly admired the Andrew Marr Show and, after three fantastic months, it’s a privilege to lead it through a tumultuous period in British politics.

“I’m excited to drive two important programmes to even greater success.”

Neal began working for the BBC on Radio Nottingham in 2008 and has also worked as a broadcast journalist on BBC Radio 5 Live

Departing editor Rob Burley said: “John has a formidable track record as a journalist and has brought tremendous energy and ambition to the role of Marr editor in the past few months.

“I’m delighted he’ll be at the helm to take the show to even greater heights in the future.”

Earlier this month the BBC announced several changes to its political programming under £1.9m of cuts, part of a wider £80m in savings it has to make across the news department by 2021/22.

The Sunday Politics will now run as half-hour long programme airing immediately after the Andrew Marr Show while The Daily Politics, which aired for the last time on Tuesday, will be replaced by a new weekday programme, Politics Live.

Picture: BBC

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Guido Fawkes hires young Vote Leave talent and looks to boost video output on political blog site Guido Fawkes hires young Vote Leave talent and looks to boost video output on political blog site
  2. Sunday Express sports writer fired over Liverpool FC opinion piece vows to continue fighting 'gag on freedom of speech' Sunday Express sports writer fired over Liverpool FC opinion piece vows to continue fighting 'gag on freedom of speech'
  3. Sunday Herald news editor Angela Haggerty resigns over online ‘threats and abuse’ but will continue to write columns for paper
  4. BBC agrees to pay Sir Cliff Richard legal bills but denied permission to appeal High Court privacy ruling BBC agrees to pay Sir Cliff Richard legal bills but denied permission to appeal High Court privacy ruling
  5. TI Media closes Soaplife magazine less than six months after move to weekly as 'sales not sufficient to make title viable' TI Media closes Soaplife magazine less than six months after move to weekly as 'sales not sufficient to make title viable'

Latest Jobs

News diary 23-29 July: Zimbabwe goes to the polls after Robert Mugabe resignation and Brighton celebrates Pride