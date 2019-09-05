BBC Andrew Neil Show launch watched by average audience of 800,000

The first episode of the Andrew Neil Show was watched by an average of 800,000 viewers on BBC Two last night after a rushed launch to cover the Brexit showdown taking place at Westminster.

The live half-hour politics show was only announced last week with guests not able to make it into the studio yesterday as a result of a series of votes on blocking a no-deal Brexit, forcing Neil to pre-record interviews.

Wednesday is an important day in the political week with the Prime Minister facing questions in Parliament. Neil also hosts lunchtime programme Politics Live on Wednesday.

BBC live political programmes editor Rob Burley said: “The Andrew Neil Show has got off to an incredibly strong start.

“He is undoubtedly one of the best political interviewers in the UK, and in such critical and uncertain times, it’s great to see audiences are tuning in to this new prime-time show on BBC Two to find out what’s happening.”

Burley tweeted that the new show had compared “favourably” or matched other political shows that air in the evening.

The BBC confirmed last week that the “current political situation” had led to the start date for the Andrew Neil Show being brought forward.

BBC One show This Week, which was fronted by Neil for 16 years, was brought to an end earlier this year after its host stepped away from late-night broadcasting.

Its former 11:30pm timeslot on Thursday nights will be filled by Brexitcast, the BBC’s podcast about Brexit front by political editor Laura Kuenssberg and Europe editor Katya Adler, from next month.

Picture: BBC