Bauer Media's new Pilot TV magazine to publish quarterly in pack with Empire despite standalone launch

Bauer Media’s new TV magazine, which launched earlier this year, is now to be distributed as a quarterly with flagship film title Empire instead of as a standalone title, the publisher has confirmed.

Pilot TV launched in April and was billed as a “companion to a new TV world” focusing on “curating and celebrating the best in cinematic TV”.

It has been created by the Empire team, headed up by editor-in-chief Terri White alongside Heat magazine’s TV editor Boyd Hilton, to coincide with a boom in premium television shows thanks to the rise of on-demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

When the magazine was first launched, priced at £4.99, the only hint Bauer gave of its future publication schedule was that it had the “intention of publishing more frequently from September”.

Press Gazette understands Bauer’s decision to make it a quarterly and couple it with Empire allows it to focus more on other platforms, including its social media presence and weekly podcast hosted by White, Hilton and Empire digital editor-in-chief James Dyer.

Patrick Horton, managing director of Bauer’s film and music portfolio, said: “The feedback from consumers was that they loved the content but wanted more ways to access it. Advertisers wanted greater overall reach.

“As a result we have decided to publish Pilot TV as a quarterly magazine distributed with Empire, but accelerate the other platforms.

“We now have a highly engaging weekly podcast, broadcast on a Monday, and active social media pushing news and recommendations.

“In the new year we will build out on to other media and devices.

“The world of cinematic TV continues to expand, excite and occasionally baffle consumers, and Pilot TV has an important role at the heart of it all.”

The magazine’s first official issue was distributed with Empire’s November edition with a pack price of £5.99 (Empire alone is normally priced at £4.99). A Pilot TV podcast launched in September.

The TV section on Empire’s website has been branded under the Pilot TV banner. The TV title has a placeholder website which continues to direct readers to its first issue.