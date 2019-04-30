Bauer Media restructures UK leadership team in bid to simplify management structure

Bauer Media has restructured its UK leadership team with expanded roles for four of its magazine managing directors.

The Empire and Grazia magazine publisher said it had “evolved and simplified” its UK structure.

It also made the changes to “create additional resource” for its publishing businesses abroad in the USA, Australia and New Zealand, Poland, France and Russia.

Bauer Media UK chief executive Rob Munro-Hall said: “These changes ensure we have strong leadership in the UK publishing business to ensure momentum is maintained as well as allowing further focus on enhancing our position internationally.”

Four roles in the senior leadership team are being expanded to “ensure strong leadership in the UK and maintain momentum in the UK publishing business”,” Bauer said.

Bella, Closer and Heat managing director Helen Morris will now also oversee Grazia and Bauer’s film and music titles Empire, Q and Mojo in her new role as managing director of celebrity weeklies and entertainment.

The role of TV and real-life portfolio managing director Liz Watkinson has been expanded to cover the publisher’s puzzle titles.

Niall Clarkson, managing director of Bauer’s automotive titles, will now be responsible for its B2B titles as well as those relating to consumer cars and motorcycling.

Finally, women’s specialist managing director Kim Slaney, also currently interim UK subscriptions director, will take on additional responsibilities for Bauer’s hobbies and sports titles.

Her expanded role will work alongside Sanjeev Khaira, managing director of hobbies, and Oswin Grady, who joins as managing director of sport from his role as Radio Times publishing director on 7 May.

Moving into a newly-created position, sport and entertainment managing director Patrick Horton will become international publishing operations director.

A Bauer Media spokesperson said the implementation of the new structure did not involve any job losses.

Earlier this month Bauer announced Munro-Hall as its new UK chief executive and co-head of global publishing. He was previously its group managing director.

At the same time its former chief executive Paul Keenan became president of audio to focus on a “digital transformation”.

Bauer UK owns about 50 magazine titles and several radio stations and music TV channels.