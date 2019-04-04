All Sections

April 4, 2019

Bauer Media appoints new joint head of global publishing and UK chief exec

By James Walker Twitter
Bauer Media

Bauer Media has appointed Rob Munro-Hall as co-head of its global publishing business and chief executive of its UK publishing arm.

The move comes three years after Munro-Hall (pictured) was appointed as managing director of all Bauer Media UK magazines in May 2016.

The Empire and Grazia magazine publisher has also appointed Paul Keenan to the company’s president of audio role. Bauer runs some 40 radio stations, including Kiss and Magic.

Both roles are newly created.

Bauer chief operating officer Veit Dengler said: “These appointments reflect Bauer’s commitment to both new and established formats and our aims in audio for maximum growth in this sector throughout the group’s markets and beyond.”

Munro-Hall added: “Our focus is on identifying potential to enhance our position and to shape a successful future for Bauer publishing.”

The new co-head of publishing joined Bauer Media in 2007 following stints at other newspapers and magazines, including EMAP Australia.

As Bauer publishing co-head, he will be in charge of the company’s publishing strategy across several countries.

Bauer said this would include operations in the UK, Australia, the US and four other countries.

Picture: Bauer Media

