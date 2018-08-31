Bangladeshi TV reporter hacked to death by biker gang in her home

A Bangladeshi reporter working for a private station was hacked to death in her home this week.

An unidentified gang of around ten to 12 people travelling on motorbikes attacked Subarna Nodi, 32, went into her home in the Radhanagar area of Pabna district in Bangladesh.

Nodi was the Pabna correspondent of Ananda TV and also worked for the Daily Jagroto Bangla newspaper.

Local police spokesperson Goutam Kumar Biswas told local media: “Unidentified assailants rang the doorbell… They hacked Subarna indiscriminately when she opened the door. Later, the assailants fled the scene.”

An ambulance was called, but the woman was declared dead upon arrival at the nearby Pabna General Hospital following the attach on Tuesday.

Biswas said detectives had already secured the crime scene and an investigation was underway.

Journalists in Pabna have condemned the killing of their colleague and urged police to do everything they can to bring the killers to justice.

Picture: Central European News