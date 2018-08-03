All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 3, 2018

B2B publisher Vitesse buys Investment News in US expansion into market with $27m deal

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

B2B publisher Vitesse Media will buy Investment News for around $27.1m in its first step into the US market.

Vitesse, will buy the New-York based magazine and website as part of its expansion strategy, it was announced this week.

The UK-based group already owns Smallbusiness.co.uk, Growth Company Investor, Information Age, Growthbusiness.co.uk and What Investment.

Simon Stilwell, who became chief executive of Vitesse in August last year, said the company planned to grow its business information, live events and data and insights provision across its three main sectors: technology, financial services, and diversity.

“Since I joined Vitesse last year we have overhauled the board and management team as well as the strategy and this is the first major step in executing on our growth plan,” Stilwell said.

“Investment News is the leading brand in its community, it fits well into the Vitesse stable and provides the company with the opportunity to pursue other bolt on opportunities to expand, especially in its events and data business.

“Its American presence further allows us to expand our reach geographically, a key aspect of our future strategy.”

Vitesse will buy Investment News from family-owned Crain Communications, which launched the magazine in 1997 and which publishes a number of other B2B and regional titles.

Investment News magazine comes out 45 times a year under a team of 42, which is expected to stay intact as part of the deal.

The title has more than 150,000 weekly print readers and its website has an average of 545,000 unique visitors and 1.6m page views each month (own figures).

Vitesse said Investment News was a “highly attractive” acquisition because it has been lacked investment while having the potential for “accelerated organic growth” and is a leading B2B brand in its sector.

Investment News covers the US financial advisory and wealth management sector, which Vitesse said has further potential for growth. It said the brand has high margin revenue streams and an experienced management team.

Suzanne Siracuse, publisher of Investment News, said: “We are looking forward to the future and the many growth opportunities that lie ahead of us with Vitesse as our new owner.

“We are thankful for all the support that Crain has given us over the years.”

Both Vitesse and Investment News run events businesses, another area in which Vitesse plans to grow.

After the deal is completed in the middle of this month, Vitesse plans to change its name to Bonhill Group – subject to shareholders’ approval.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. The day the Fleet Street lunch died The day the Fleet Street lunch died
  2. BBC Radio 4 Today programme loses 800,000 listeners after record high last year, new RAJAR audience figures show BBC Radio 4 Today programme loses 800,000 listeners after record high last year, new RAJAR audience figures show
  3. Ex-Sunday Express football writer to take employers to tribunal after sacking for 'gross misconduct' over column criticising Liverpool FC Ex-Sunday Express football writer to take employers to tribunal after sacking for 'gross misconduct' over column criticising Liverpool FC
  4. Alex Salmond hits out at BBC after pro-Scottish independence videos taken off Youtube over use of news excerpts Alex Salmond hits out at BBC after pro-Scottish independence videos taken off Youtube over use of news excerpts
  5. Former BBC and New Statesman political editor Nyta Mann hailed as ‘uncompromising journalist’ after death aged 51 Former BBC and New Statesman political editor Nyta Mann hailed as ‘uncompromising journalist’ after death aged 51

Latest Jobs

Guardian's Decca Aitkenhead moves to Sunday Times in new chief interviewer role as paper makes raft of new hires