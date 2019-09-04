All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 4, 2019

B2B publisher Centaur Media's chief executive steps down after six years

By James Walker Twitter
Centaur Media

The chief executive of B2B publisher Centaur Media is stepping down after  almost six years at the company’s helm.

Andria Vidler will continue as a company director at the publisher of The Lawyer and Marketing Week until she steps down at the end of this month.

Vidler (pictured) is leaving the publisher, which has sold off several titles this year, to “explore new opportunities”, Centaur said in a statement.

She will be replaced by chief financial officer Swag Mukerji, who has said he wants to “increase efficiencies” to improve profit margins at the company.

Vidler said: “The business has undergone a radical transformation and is unrecognisable from the B2B publisher that I joined nearly six years ago.”

Centaur sold weekly newspaper Money Marketing, financial website Mortgage Strategy and three other finance brands to Metropolis Group for £5m earlier this year.

It later sold its engineering titles to the Mark Allen Group in a £2.5m deal. The B2B publisher said it planned to sell The Lawyer in November last year but rowed back on that decision in July.

Added Vidler: “Our strategy has delivered a total shareholder return of more than 30 per cent over the past three years.

“With the recent divestments now completed, I feel it is the right time for me to step down and hand the reins to Swag, who I am confident will maintain Centaur’s ongoing progress.”

Centaur Media chairman Colin Jones said Vidler had been “a driving force in the transformation” of the company.

He added: “Today’s Centaur is a stronger and more resilient business compared to the advertising-dependent publishing group of six years ago.”

Mukerji said he would “continue to drive efforts to grow our core businesses while ensuring shareholders benefit from the simplification of the portfolio brought about by our recent divestments”.

Picture: Centaur Media

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “B2B publisher Centaur Media's chief executive steps down after six years”

  1. I m making over 57k $ a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totIS WEBSITE↓↓↓↓ 
    HERE → → → →   www.prizebest.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Record pulls Rangers FC story within hours of publication over error Daily Record pulls Rangers FC story within hours of publication over error
  2. Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike' Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike'
  3. Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor
  4. Met loses bid to grab journalists' notes from ISIS bride Shamima Begum interviews Met loses bid to grab journalists' notes from ISIS bride Shamima Begum interviews
  5. Times and Sunday Times editors outline proposals for 'resource sharing' Times and Sunday Times editors outline proposals for 'resource sharing'

Latest Jobs

Times and Sunday Times editors outline proposals for 'resource sharing'