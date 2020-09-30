B2B marketing after Covid-19: What are the key lessons?

Senior marketers have shared their insight into the key lessons learned about B2B marketing from the coronavirus pandemic and how businesses can bounce back.

The survey, conducted by New Statesman Media Group’s marketing solution Lead Monitor, found that marketers rate thought leadership, case studies, events, video and virtual events among the most important types of content when it comes to generating business leads (see picture).

When asked about their priorities for marketing investment over the next 12 months, most marketers surveyed said generating leads was most important, followed by content marketing and then brand awareness.

The results of the survey are revealed in full in a white paper report produced by Lead Monitor.

In it Melissa Lane Porter, head of marketing at One World Rental Group, gives her insight into the future of the industry saying: “Content is still king, with technology playing an increasingly important role – improving lead generation by personalising the user journey.

“Companies are leveraging technology, including AI and automation, to

personalise lead experiences. The user entering your website has a greater likelihood of viewing smart web content based on how many times they’ve visited, which devices they are utilising, their referral paths, the languages they prefer, and more.”

According to New Statesman Media Group’s managing director Danny Williams: “Many of the core skills of marketing haven’t changed. But there are sizeable opportunities in embracing change early, finding partners to help you harness technology quickly and seamlessly, and offering better ways to measure the results.”

To view the full survey findings and read more insight into the future of marketing download the full white paper here:

B2B marketing after a pandemic:8 key lessons for senior marketers

Although the focus of the report is on B2B marketing (activity which connects businesses with decision-makers in their sectors) many of the lesson will be applicable to the wider marketing and publishing industry.

Press Gazette is part of New Statesman Media Group.