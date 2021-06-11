*Partner content: United Robots is the world’s leading company providing automated news for publishers. It has created a unique Content-as-a-Service platform, where it builds the robots and sends the automatically-generated content they produce straight to publishers’ CMS, sites or apps.

United Robots works with publishers in Scandinavia, Europe and North America who are using robots as newsroom resources to:

United Robots has provided some 100 news sites with over 4 million automated articles since it launched in 2015. Texts are generated from structured data sets, and topics include all team sports, real estate (houses bought/sold), business registrations/bankruptcies, traffic and weather.

Head of production development Peter Sifridsson said: “By automating routine reporting, we free up editorial time and resources to create more qualified journalism which adds value for our readers and supports our reader revenue business. While we have razor sharp focus on local content, we still have white spots on the reporting map. With automated texts we ensure readers in these areas too, receive regular updates about local events.”

United Robots works in close partnership with its customers. The only limit on innovation is the imagination of the team and customers. The company’s mission is to automate what can be automated, and in the process create positive business effects.

Newsroom automation at Bergens Tidende

Jan Stian is project lead working with United Robots at Bergens Tidende, Norway’s fifth-largest newspaper.

He said: “A key success factor for the project has been how responsive the United Robots team has been to ideas I’ve had – the route from idea to impact and increased value is short. It’s been fantastic to work with developers who are just as keen to drive innovation as I am. With projects like these, there’s always a risk that you launch and leave, but the United Robots team continues to walk that extra mile to keep improving the content.”

*This article was produced in association with United Robots, a trusted Press Gazette commercial partner. To find out how United Robots can help expand coverage in your newsroom contact them to request a demonstration.