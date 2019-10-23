All Sections

October 23, 2019

ASOS magazine closes after ten years as fashion firm plans 'social-first' focus

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Online fashion retailer ASOS.com has closed its quarterly in-house magazine, which was the UK’s most-read fashion title in print.

ASOS magazine, which launched in April 2009, came to an end with its autumn issue published last month, the company has confirmed.

It now plans to focus on producing social-first content as consumer habits change.

The magazine, targeted at both men and women, was primarily given away for free to the fashion brand’s customers but from February 2018 it was also listed for sale for £1 on the website.

ABC figures for the final six months of 2017, the latest available, put the magazine’s distribution at 453,287 – above free women’s title Stylist.

ASOS claimed its circulation rose to more than 700,000 when distribution in France, Germany and the US was taken into account.

An ASOS spokesperson said: “As consumer habits change, we are re-focusing our efforts on the channels and media that are most meaningful to our 20-something customers.

“This means that the autumn 2019 issue of the ASOS Magazine was its last as we begin the process of prioritising social-first content.”

The spokesperson declined to comment on whether there were any editorial redundancies as a result of the closure.

However the magazine’s culture editor Sam Higgins tweeted last month that he was going freelance following the decision.

He wrote: “I’m gutted for the magazine – it’s one that has continuously championed diverse talent and told important stories on mental health, activism and lots more. But alas, all good things come to an end.

“Personally, I’ve been lucky enough to interview some incredible people… Billie Eilish, Khalid, Maisie Williams, Ashton Sanders, slowthai, King Princess and tons more.”

The final issue of the magazine, which celebrated its 100th issue last year, featured two exclusive cover features with singer Madison Beer and rapper Swae Lee, covering culture alongside its fashion and beauty content.

Cover stars during the magazine’s lifetime have included the likes of Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham, Solange Knowles, Brie Larson, Shailene Woodley, and Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

ASOS magazine final issue autumn 2019 – second cover.

