Archant to close five newspaper offices saying town centre locations 'make no sense commercially'

Archant is set to close five newspaper offices across three counties with reporters expected to work remotely from home or on patches.
The regional publisher told staff about the office closures in an internal memo, seen by Press Gazette, which said the decision to cut offices came after “a hard look at costs” across the company.
The publisher of more than 140 titles said that no jobs will be cut and no local newspapers closed as a result of the changes.
A spokesperson said: “Archant can confirm that, as part of an ongoing review of the suitability of its offices, five town offices in Norfolk, Suffolk and Hertfordshire will close.”
The note sent to staff by Archant chief content officer and New European editor Matt Kelly said the move would help save money and make titles and journalists “more visible in our communities”.
He said: “The idea of having an office in the centre of our towns made perfect sense when technology made it difficult for us to operate remotely and when the front desk was a great source of both stories and advertising. All that has changed now.
“The vast majority of our advertising customers today want to do business with us digitally or over the phone. Stories no longer walk in through the front door either.
“The amount of footfall we generate from having expensive office locations has plummeted in recent years and makes no sense commercially.”
Kelly added that content management systems and other technology meant reporters could work from “pretty much anywhere”, including places where there is “no bandwidth or mobile signal”.
The closures are part of a process of shutting down smaller Archant offices with one of the remaining offices to be used as a “hub”. Kelly said staff could use the hub “only when absolutely necessary”, such as for meetings and for “editors to see off the weekly newspaper”.
The closure of Archant offices comes after the publisher scrapped five luxury magazines in west London along with three jobs. It has previously announced plans to sell off its headquarters in Norwich (pictured).
In January JPI Media, which took over from Johnston Press, also told staff that it was putting the company’s property portfolio under review.
5 thoughts on “Archant to close five newspaper offices saying town centre locations 'make no sense commercially'”
With the copy sales of Archants complete daily and weekly newspaper portfolio in meltdown,ad revenues on the floor at record low levels and falling further and with the digital offering failing to be monetised to the extent needed to sustain the business I guess all they can do now is to strip out costs wherever possible starting with getting out of lease agreementsand pulling out of county towns.
Having lost their communities and with the local paper having become irrelevant to local people, there’s not much to be lost by withdrawing from county locations and relying on,what to all extents and purposes will be,freelance staff to cover the basics, apart from the fact that they’ll continue to be seen to be even less interested in the towns in question than they are now.
The question of commercial staff,telesales or reps, becoming remote workers too is a key one, if as Kelky says,much of the business comes in via the web or is given up over the phone all ad sales staff could quite easily become remote workers logging on to a centralised booking and planning system thus saving huge costs and office space ,managers will then become unnecessary,if they aren’t already going by the vast number there are of them against ever diminishing ad revenues .
My guess is also with the proposed sale of Prospect House this year, those staff deemed essential office based workers will relocate to the print site south east of the city while everyone else will work from home.
A bigger picture is emerging and it’s not a pretty one,my how the once mighty have fallen and in such a relatively short period of time too.
So Archant is hanging out the white flag and joining the exodus from already-struggling town centres.
I presume they will continue to claim to be ‘at the heart of their local communities’. Except that, without some kind of visible, physical presence, that claim will be a little difficult to back up.