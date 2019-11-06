Archant has sold its headquarters in Norwich to a local insurance company, but will continue to remain in the building, it has confirmed.
The regional publisher will lease a floor at Prospect House from new owners Alan Boswell Insurance, which will take the other two.
Timeline
News of the sale was first reported by the Eastern Daily Press, Archant’s flagship daily title, which is based in the building on Rouen Road.
Archant’s executive chairman Simon Bax told the paper: “We have always said our intention was to remain in the city centre within the heart of our communities and close to the amenities and transport links many of our staff depend on. This view was overwhelmingly supported by staff.”
It is understood the publisher’s signage will remain on the outside of the building and that no staff have been moved as a result of the sale.
The company has been based at Prospect House for almost 50 years. It first touted a move in 2017, saying the building was “too big” for its needs.
Archant made a pre-tax loss of £7.6m last year, according to filed accounts, with group revenue down 9.6 per cent to £87.3m for 2018.
It shuttered its own printing presses in Thorpe, Norwich, in September, putting 96 jobs at risk of redundancy, as it outsourced the printing of all of its newspaper titles.
The same month Archant chief executive Jeff Henry stepped down after five years at the regional publisher.
Picture: Google Maps
3 thoughts on “Archant sells Norwich home to local insurance firm but will remain in building”
With the car park included in the sale vastly reducing the number of spaces available for Archant company cars this latest move sounds the death knell for journalists and ad sales staff currently office based in Prospect House and will further accelerate the company’s mobile working remit.
I have always found it ridiculous that so called ‘field sales reps’ spend much of their time behind a desk and at a laptop in the office ( or in the canteen) rather than out and about seeing potential advertisers, all the while provided with mobile phones and ‘parked up’ company cars which must be a major contributory factor in Archants abysmal advertising sales performances.
Fewer staff in the building will also give the company the long overdue opportunity to review and reduce the number of commercial managers or commercial heads needed.
Reducing the number of non productive staff will bring much needed and substantial cost savings whilst having little or no adverse effect on the bottom line.
