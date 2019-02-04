All Sections

February 4, 2019

Archant closes five luxury Resident magazines in west London targeting capital's affluent areas

By James Walker Twitter
Archant

Regional publisher Archant has closed its remaining luxury lifestyle print titles under The Resident brand in west London.

Archant relaunched 16 Resident magazines in 2013, distributing them for free in London’s affluent areas, but stopped publishing four of them in 2017.

The company confirmed that five west London Resident print titles have now been cut: the Resident, the Guide Resident, the Hill Resident, Living South Resident and SW Resident. 

January appears to have been their last published edition.

Those covering outer east London, including the Havering and Brentwood Resident magazines, remain untouched.

Archant said it will also continue to publish The Resident magazine online.

Press Gazette understands that one editorial and two advertising staff have been made redundant as part of the print closures. However, Archant has not confirmed these figures.

A spokesperson said: “Archant can confirm that the London Resident magazines have closed however the Resident will continue to be published online as a digital-only version following strong growth in its audiences.”

Platinum Resident, the Westside Resident, Angel Resident and the Barnes and Richmond Resident were taken out of print in June 2017.

Resident titles were distributed around the wealthier boroughs of the capital, such as Kensington and Chelsea, Islington and Mayfair.

Picture: Archant/The Resident

1 thought on "Archant closes five luxury Resident magazines in west London targeting capital's affluent areas"

  1. And it’s the magazines which appear to have been doing better, revenue-wise, than the newspapers at Archant. Not a good start to 2019 unfortunately.

