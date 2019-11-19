All Sections

November 19, 2019

Applications now open for fully-funded journalist fellowships at Reuters Institute in Oxford

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Applications are now open for a number of journalist fellowships at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, based at Oxford University.

Working journalists with a minimum of five years’ experience in the industry are eligible to apply for six fully-funded fellowships each year, whether they work in print, digital or broadcast.

The fellowships last for three to six months and enable journalists to research a topic of their choice related to their work and the wider media industry before returning to the newsroom.

Only the Thomson Reuters Foundation Fellowships and David Levy Fellowship for International Dialogue are open to UK journalists. Most cover living costs and accommodation fees.

Meera Selva, director of the journalist fellowship programme at the Reuters Institute, said: “We are looking for experienced journalists who want to come here, carry out some research, take part in the fellowship, but crucially go back into journalism with what they’ve learnt and with the contacts they make here to really take their newsrooms and their careers to another level.

She added: “We look for people who are enthusiastic, engaged, think about the industry and are willing to talk with other people and make the best of their time here.”

Applications should be made online by 3 February 2020.

Journalists need not specify which fellowship they are applying for as the most suitable one will be automatically allocated to them.

Picture: Pixabay

