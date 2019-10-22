All Sections

October 23, 2019

Anti-terror police chief to speak at Society of Editor's annual conference next month

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Britain’s top anti-terror cop, who has spoken out against media coverage of terror attacks and leaked diplomatic memos, will address next month’s Society of Editor’s annual conference.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu joins a line-up of speakers including Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham and national newspaper editors for the conference on 12 November.

Basu, who is the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, criticised the news media for publishing “uncensored” extremist propaganda in the wake of the New Zealand mosque massacre earlier this year.

He also made headlines when he said publication of leaked diplomatic memos sent by British ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch about US President Donald Trump may be a “criminal matter”.

The leaked files were published in the Mail on Sunday in July and led to Sir Kim’s resignation.

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray said: “The Assistant Commissioner has not shied away from expressing his thoughts on the role of the media.

“They have been forthright, and it is in character that he would take the opportunity to meet with the industry to discuss and debate his stance on media issues”.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has previously spoken at the conference and took questions from the audience.

The society’s annual conference will take place at Stationers’ Hall, central London. To mark its 20th anniversary the theme will be “defending media freedom”.

Find more information and ticket booking at the Society of Editors website.

Picture: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

