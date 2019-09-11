An anthology of the work of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead on the streets of Derry in April, will act as a “reminder of what we have lost”, her publisher said today.

Faber and Faber has announced it will publish Lyra McKee: Lost, Found, Remembered on 2 April next year – two weeks ahead of the first anniversary of her death.

The publisher said the new anthology will contain a mixture of McKee’s celebrated work, her lesser-known writing and previously unpublished material.

In this way it will “weave together pieces that defined her reputation as one of the most important and formidable journalists of her generation”, Faber added.

McKee was a freelance journalist who often wrote about the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

She featured in publications such as the Belfast Telegraph, Private Eye and The Atlantic and was widely recognised as a rising star, being named Sky News’ Young Journalist of the Year in 2006 and appearing in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2016.

Faber publishing director Louisa Joyner said: “It is hard to comprehend that Lyra McKee was murdered less than five months ago.

“Since her death we have worked with those Lyra loved to determine how best to commemorate her writing and magnify her voice.

“Lyra sought truth as a journalist not simply by asking difficult questions, but perhaps more crucially by listening rigorously – and open-heartedly – to the answers. Her work speaks to her subtlety of expression and her intellectual and political courage.

“This collection is our testament to Lyra, a celebration of her talent, and a reminder of what we have lost.”

McKee was fatally shot as she reported on rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on 18 April.

Dissident republican group the New IRA later claimed responsibility for her death and two of its alleged members have been charged with rioting and petrol bomb offences relating to the night of her death.

At the time of her death McKee was working on a book about the Troubles, titled The Lost Boys, which was due to be published next year as part of a two-book deal with Faber.

Faber said today the book is not ready to be published but remains under review by its staff and those closest to McKee.

Separately, McKee’s book about the IRA murder of Northern Ireland MP Robert Bradford in 1981 was published last month by Excalibur Press.

McKee would have held the finished book, Angels With Blue Faces, in her hand less than a month after she was murdered.

Picture: Excalibur Press