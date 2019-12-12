All Sections

December 12, 2019

Agence France-Presse opens up journalism trainee scheme to English-speakers for first time

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Global news agency Agence France-Presse has launched a training scheme for English-speaking journalists and is now looking for candidates.

An equivalent scheme for French-speakers has been running since 2007, but this year marks the first time one is open to English-speakers.

Successful candidates will be offered temporary six-month contracts, which have the potential to lead to a full-time job.

Over the 12 years of the French scheme, 72 budding journalists have been accepted, of whom 52 went on to join AFP full-time.

The English-speaking scheme has places for two candidates in London, one in Hong Kong and one in Johannesburg.

It is open to anyone with a journalism degree, or who is in their final year of studies, or has made a start working in journalism.

Candidates should have an eye for a story, a desire to report on global events, and show versatility, according to AFP.

They said: “We are looking for dynamic self-starters and team players who are ready for the challenge of working in a busy multimedia newsroom.”

Knowledge of French is an advantage.

Applicants will be shortlisted in January. They will then be tested on their knowledge of international news and interviewed in February.

Successful applicants will be announced in March, with the scheme to start in July.

Find out more information online, including how to apply.

Applications close 31 December.

