January 23, 2019

AFP names Sophie Huet as new global editor-in-chief

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Agence France Presse has appointed Sophie Huet as its new global editor-in-chief.

Huet replaces British journalist Phil Chetwynd who has gone on to take the Paris-based news agency’s top editorial job, becoming the first foreign global news director in its 184-year history.

Jean-Luc Bardet will step into Huet’s previous post as deputy global news director. Both begin their new roles on 4 February this year.

A journalist for 34 years, Huet graduated from the Marseille School of Journalism, starting her career at the Central Press Agency before joining AFP in 1991, working at its bureaux in Rennes, Washington and London.

She worked as deputy bureau chief in Marseille before becoming deputy editor-in-chief for France.

In 2013 she trained in digital project design and took over as head of infographics and innovation and since 2016 she has been deputy to the global news director Michele Leridon.

Huet also represents AFP on the board of Minds International, a network of 22 international news agencies.

Jean-Luc Bardet has been AFP Regional Director France since September 2017. He joined AFP in 1987 on the France desk, working as a reporter in Besançon and Washington, where he covered the 1992 presidential election.

He was made deputy to the global editor-in-chief and ran the Brussels office for three years before being appointed editor-in-chief for France in 2015.

Picture: AFP

