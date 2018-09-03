All Sections

September 3, 2018

Aberdeen Press and Journal gets new 'P&J' masthead and front page redesign allowing 'more flexibility' for splash content

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Aberdeen Press and Journal has a new-look masthead and front page following a revamp.

The newspaper, which is the UK’s best-selling regional daily according to ABC figures for the first six months to the end of June this year, has simplified its masthead to “The P&J”.

The masthead is now in the top-left corner as opposed to running across the top of the page of Scotland’s oldest daily newspaper.

The redesign embraces the paper’s nickname and “brings more flexibility to the front page design”, said a spokesperson for publisher DC Thomson.

Richard Neville, editor-in-chief of morning newspapers at DC Thomson, said: “It’s a bold move but the Press and Journal, like all communities in the north and north east of Scotland, must continually evolve and adapt to the modern world by trying new things.”

Inside the paper, the news section has been “rearranged and redesigned to create a better flow of local, Scottish and national news” according to a spokesperson.

The paper has also launched in print a new weekly food and drink magazine, The Menu on Saturday.

Other changes include:

  • A new comment section, called Agenda, in the heart of the paper with an extra daily column and a new rota of columnists.
  • A new daily section for family announcements, which will also feature obituaries of well-known local, national and international figures.
  • More daily farming content.

The first new-look Press and Journal was published on Saturday. The paper has a circulation of 45,935 according to ABC, down 7 per cent year-on-year.

