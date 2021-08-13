ABCs: Regional daily newspaper circulations in first half of 2021

The Irish News and Shropshire Star were the only ABC-audited UK regional daily newspapers to beat their sales from the first Covid-19 lockdown in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile every one of the 40 ABC-audited titles have dropped at least 11% of their circulations compared to January to March 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK. The average decline was of 18%.

Last year ABC published two sets of figures for each newspaper for the first half of the year: an official January to June figure and a Covid-19 figure covering from the start of lockdown on 23 March until 28 June. This means it is now possible to compare circulations from before and after the UK’s first strict lockdown.

DC Thomson’s Aberdeen Press & Journal remains the UK’s top-selling regional newspaper with a circulation of 31,629 following a 17% decline since the start of 2020.

Second is the Irish News, which fell by 11% to 28,014. JPI’s Shropshire Star also fell by 11% to 9,706. Both were the only two titles to have returned their circulations above where they were in last spring’s lockdown period.

Reach’s Manchester Evening News was also above its March to June 2020 circulation but this was because it had restarted distributing free copies to businesses. Its most recent figure of 8,968 compares to 14,364 at the start of 2020 and 452 in the first lockdown when the stay-at-home order removed opportunities for casual pick-ups. The MEN’s subscriptions and newsstand sales were this year down compared to the first lockdown.

The biggest circulation decline was at the Express & Star in the West Midlands, which went from 31,477 at the start of 2020 to 19,683 in the first six months of this year. This includes a decline in free distribution from 6,934 to 934.

The second steepest drop was at Reach’s Bristol Post which fell by 26% from 9,295 at the start of last year to 7,337 in the first lockdown and 6,833 in the first half of this year.

Figures for the first half of 2020 at the Yorkshire Post, Scotsman and Belfast News Letter were unavailable.

Many regional news websites reported record online traffic highs last year as people searched for reliable Covid-19 news and information.

Even since then Reach, the UK’s largest regional news publisher, grew page views by 1% in the first half of this year, while loyal users were up 30%. All the major regional publishers are currently investing in digital journalist jobs to continue this push.

As with other sectors, not all UK regional dailies are audited by ABC.

ABC totals and % change for the first half of 2020 to 2021:

Newspaper Owner Official ABC total Jan-June 2021 Official ABC total Jan-June 2020 ABC Covid-19 total 23 March – 28 June % change from official Jan-June 2020 total Aberdeen - Press & Journal Aberdeen Journals Ltd 31,629 38,252 31,222 -17 Irish News Irish News Ltd 28,014 31,613 27,487 -11 Dundee - The Courier DC Thomson Media 25,235 28,985 26,829 -13 Manchester Evening News Reach Regionals Limited 22,107 29,613 13,993 -25 Liverpool Echo Reach Regionals Limited 22,069 26,600 24,340 -17 Express & Star (West Midlands) Express & Star Ltd 19,683 31,477 20,293 -37 Norwich - Eastern Daily Press Archant Ltd 18,445 21,692 18,583 -15 Leeds - Yorkshire Post JPIMedia Limited 14,440 N/A N/A The Sentinel Reach Regionals Limited 14,351 17,179 15,442 -16 Shropshire Star Express & Star Ltd 13,669 16,118 13,542 -15 Aberdeen - Evening Express Aberdeen Journals Ltd 13,507 16,098 14,627 -16 Newcastle Chronicle Reach Regionals Limited 12,914 15,869 13,978 -19 Hull Daily Mail Reach Regionals Limited 12,798 15,856 13,559 -19 Leicester Mercury Reach Regionals Limited 11,409 13,867 12,316 -18 Derby Telegraph Reach Regionals Limited 10,583 12,769 11,373 -17 South Wales Evening Post Reach Regionals Limited 10,464 12,595 10,782 -17 Teesside Gazette Reach Regionals Limited 10,040 12,157 10,794 -17 The Scotsman JPIMedia Limited 10,021 N/A N/A Portsmouth - News & Sports Mail JPIMedia Limited 9,706 10,879 10,269 -11 News Letter JPIMedia Limited 9,505 N/A N/A Ipswich - East Anglian Daily Times Archant Ltd 9,276 10,938 9,377 -15 Birmingham Mail Reach Regionals Limited 9,226 11,676 9,992 -21 Southampton - Southern Daily Echo Newsquest Media Group 9,026 11,206 9,631 -19 Sheffield Star JPIMedia Limited 8,624 10,594 9,740 -19 Cardiff - South Wales Echo Reach Regionals Limited 8,274 9,951 8,500 -17 Dundee Evening & Weekend Telegraph DC Thomson Media 8,160 9,648 8,994 -15 Bournemouth - The Daily Echo Newsquest Media Group 7,989 9,589 8,405 -17 Plymouth - The Herald Reach Regionals Limited 7,903 10,048 8,492 -21 The Argus Brighton Newsquest Media Group 7,886 8,948 8,280 -12 Nottingham Post Reach Regionals Limited 7,806 9,719 8,409 -20 York - The Press Newsquest Media Group 7,773 9,792 8,257 -21 Bristol Post Reach Regionals Limited 6,833 9,295 7,337 -26 Coventry Telegraph Reach Regionals Limited 6,714 8,434 7,458 -20 Oxford Mail Newsquest Media Group 6,377 7,465 6,692 -15 Leeds - Yorkshire Evening Post JPIMedia Limited 5,926 7,845 6,351 -25 Swindon Advertiser Newsquest Media Group 5,474 6,859 6,099 -20 Lancashire Post JPIMedia Limited 5,345 6,544 5,907 -18 Norwich - Evening News Archant Ltd 4,273 5,200 4,367 -18 Cambridge News Reach Regionals Limited 4,202 5,375 4,599 -22 Ipswich Star Archant Ltd 3,716 4,603 3,789 -19 Paisley Daily Express Media Scotland Ltd 3,320 3,802 3,382 -13

