ABC stops six-monthly circulation reports for all regional newspapers

Newspaper circulation auditor ABC is no longer publishing six-monthly reports for regional news publications in the UK.

The auditor will now publish figures on a rolling basis throughout the year, with audit certificates for each title to be released five working days after a publisher has submitted their circulation figures.

“This puts certificates out into the market more quickly rather than holding up the data until a specified release date,” an ABC spokesperson said.

The change, which affects both daily and weekly titles, was made after “consultation with the industry”, they added.

ABC is owned by media owners, advertisers and agencies and runs at cost. Members pay to have their titles audited.

It is understood this latest change to the release of circulation figures is more cost-effective for members and in line with reporting for B2B newsbrands.

Regional print circulations fell across the board year-on-year in the second-half of 2018, ABC figures published in January showed.

The next regional publications circulation report, covering the six months to the end of June, had been due to come out later this month.

Reach, JPI Media, Archant and Newsquest are the UK’s biggest regional news publishers.