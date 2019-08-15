All Sections

August 15, 2019

News mags ABCs: Private Eye circulation holds firm year-on-year

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Private Eye’s circulation has held firm year-on-year, new ABC figures show.

The paid-for fortnightly title, which costs £2, sold 233,565 copies on average per issue for the six months to the end of June.

The Economist had a print circulation of more than 859,000 for the period.

The weekly news magazine also claims a digital circulation of just over 798,500, bringing its total combined circulation to 1.65m.

Its apparent dramatic fall in circulation year-on-year, recorded as 39 per cent by ABC, is down to print figures being compared with print + digital figures used last year, after a change in how it is audited.

The Spectator claims ABC previously double-counted print and digital copies for an inflated circulation figure, but has asked for this to stop.

It has in fact sold 77,889 copies in the first half of this year, up nine per cent year-on-year, rather than down 19 per cent as ABC has said.

Editor Fraser Nelson said: “Print subscriptions are growing at their fastest rate since 1995, but we’re recruiting new subscribers through digital means.”

UK news magazine circulations for the six-months to the end of June 2019 (ABC):

Publication ABC Total (avg per issue) Year-on-Year % change Bulks No. of Issues in period
The Economist 859,232 -39% 26
Private Eye 233,565 -1% 2,295 13
The Week 145,263 -18% 365 25
Monocle 80,043 -5% 28,087 6
The Spectator (excl. Australia) 76,349 -19% 1,883 26
The Week Junior 70,115 18% 25
The Oldie 47,002 4% 7
Prospect 44,871 0% 5
Money Week 33,756 -23% 25
Times Literary Supplement 32,129 -22% 6,014 26
Investors Chronicle 30,565 -7% 26

 

