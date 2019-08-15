All Sections

August 15, 2019

Journalism degree courses accredited by NCTJ available through clearing in 2019

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Students who have not received the A-Level results they were expecting this morning can still apply for NCTJ-accredited journalism degree courses through clearing.

A degree course accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists includes the Diploma in Journalism, which is recognised across the UK news industry.

There are 16 NCTJ-accredited undergraduate degree courses, covering news, sports and fashion journalism, available through clearing in 2019.

NCTJ-accredited under-graduate degree courses available through clearing in 2019:

Bournemouth University BA Multimedia Journalism
De Montfort University BA Journalism
Falmouth University BA Journalism
BA Sports Journalism
Glasgow Caledonian University BA Multimedia Journalism
Leeds Trinity University BA Journalism
Nottingham Trent University BA Journalism
Teesside University BA Journalism
BA Sports Journalism
University of Brighton BA Journalism
BA Sport Journalism
University of Central Lancashire BA Journalism
University of Essex BA Multimedia Journalism
University of Gloucestershire BA Journalism
University of Kent BA Journalism
University of Lincoln BA Journalism
BA Sports Journalism
University of Portsmouth BA Journalism
University of Sheffield BA Journalism Studies
University of Sunderland BA Fashion Journalism
BA Journalism
BA Sports Journalism
News Associates London and Manchester (in partnership with Plymouth Marjon University) BA Journalism

Separately, the NCTJ also provides fast-track and part-time diploma courses.

Visit the UCAS clearing page for more information or contact the NCTJ on 01799 544014 for advice.

