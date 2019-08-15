Journalism degree courses accredited by NCTJ available through clearing in 2019

Students who have not received the A-Level results they were expecting this morning can still apply for NCTJ-accredited journalism degree courses through clearing.

A degree course accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists includes the Diploma in Journalism, which is recognised across the UK news industry.

There are 16 NCTJ-accredited undergraduate degree courses, covering news, sports and fashion journalism, available through clearing in 2019.

NCTJ-accredited under-graduate degree courses available through clearing in 2019:

Bournemouth University BA Multimedia Journalism De Montfort University BA Journalism Falmouth University BA Journalism BA Sports Journalism Glasgow Caledonian University BA Multimedia Journalism Leeds Trinity University BA Journalism Nottingham Trent University BA Journalism Teesside University BA Journalism BA Sports Journalism University of Brighton BA Journalism BA Sport Journalism University of Central Lancashire BA Journalism University of Essex BA Multimedia Journalism University of Gloucestershire BA Journalism University of Kent BA Journalism University of Lincoln BA Journalism BA Sports Journalism University of Portsmouth BA Journalism University of Sheffield BA Journalism Studies University of Sunderland BA Fashion Journalism BA Journalism BA Sports Journalism News Associates London and Manchester (in partnership with Plymouth Marjon University) BA Journalism

Separately, the NCTJ also provides fast-track and part-time diploma courses.

Visit the UCAS clearing page for more information or contact the NCTJ on 01799 544014 for advice.