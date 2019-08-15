Journalism degree courses accredited by NCTJ available through clearing in 2019

Students who have not received the A-Level results they were expecting this morning can still apply for NCTJ-accredited journalism degree courses through clearing.
A degree course accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists includes the Diploma in Journalism, which is recognised across the UK news industry.
There are 16 NCTJ-accredited undergraduate degree courses, covering news, sports and fashion journalism, available through clearing in 2019.
NCTJ-accredited under-graduate degree courses available through clearing in 2019:
|Bournemouth University
|BA Multimedia Journalism
|De Montfort University
|BA Journalism
|Falmouth University
|BA Journalism
|BA Sports Journalism
|Glasgow Caledonian University
|BA Multimedia Journalism
|Leeds Trinity University
|BA Journalism
|Nottingham Trent University
|BA Journalism
|Teesside University
|BA Journalism
|BA Sports Journalism
|University of Brighton
|BA Journalism
|BA Sport Journalism
|University of Central Lancashire
|BA Journalism
|University of Essex
|BA Multimedia Journalism
|University of Gloucestershire
|BA Journalism
|University of Kent
|BA Journalism
|University of Lincoln
|BA Journalism
|BA Sports Journalism
|University of Portsmouth
|BA Journalism
|University of Sheffield
|BA Journalism Studies
|University of Sunderland
|BA Fashion Journalism
|BA Journalism
|BA Sports Journalism
|News Associates London and Manchester (in partnership with Plymouth Marjon University)
|BA Journalism
Separately, the NCTJ also provides fast-track and part-time diploma courses.
Visit the UCAS clearing page for more information or contact the NCTJ on 01799 544014 for advice.
