2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect'

Press Gazette is proud to announce the finalists for the 2018 British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.
These awards are open to all journalists wherever they work provided they are serving a UK audience. Broadcasters compete against national and regional press, those working online and for specialist titles.
The 40 British Journalism Awards judges represent a broad cross-section of the industry and are chosen for their independence and expertise (full list here).
Chairman of judges, Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford, said: “As ever it felt like a huge privilege to be involved in judging these awards. The judging sessions were particularly rewarding, spending two days listening to great journalists debate the merits of the best British journalism which was created over the last year.
“The judges made their decisions with complete independence and objectivity based on the following criteria: did the work serve the public interest, was it revelatory and did it show journalistic skill and rigour?
“As the Cairncross Review continues its work examining the sustainability of high-quality journalism in the UK, the work on display here provides ample evidence of the tremendous good which our industry does. And it shows the vital importance of finding a sustainable future for robust probing journalism which holds power to account in the digital age. This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect.”
The shortlist for Publication of the Year has yet to be announced. There is no shortlist for Journalist of the Year or for the Marie Colvin Award.
All of the winners will be announced at the awards dinner which is held on 10 December at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.
#pressgazetteawards2018
Politics Journalism
Antony Barnett, Charles Young, Joanna Burge & Katherine Haywood and Geoff Atkinson – Vera/Sunday Times for Channel 4:
- Channel 4 Dispatches: Politicians for Hire: Cashing in on Brexit
Faisal Islam – Sky News:
- Explosive leaked Boris Johnson memo to Prime Minister Theresa May
- Government warned UK cars won’t qualify for free trade deals
- Leaked Nuclear industry memo shows Red Warning for industry
Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – Sunday Times Insight Team:
- Labour in £2m skyscraper bribe scandal
- Ex-minister: I can help you cash in on Brexit
- Invasion of the Russian bots
Laura Hughes – Financial Times:
- Abuse of Power: the truth about sexual harassment at Westminster
- Senior Labour MP accused of ‘slapping’ woman’s buttocks
- MPs risk losing their seats under new regime for fighting sexual harassment
Tim Shipman – The Sunday Times:
- £2 limit to curb ‘crack cocaine’ of gambling
- Chequers mate: May ambush routs cabinet Brexiteers
- Revealed: plans for Doomsday no-deal Brexit
David Clegg and Kevin Mansi – Daily Record:
- Salmond reported to cops over sex attack claim
- Salmond: I’ll see you in court over sex attack claims
- Boozed up Salmond ‘touched woman’s breasts and bum’
Arts and Entertainment Journalism
Miranda Sawyer – The Observer:
- Is the Today programme losing its grip?
- Women of a certain rage
- After Chris Evans … why women are leading the race for the breakfast slot
Chrissy Iley – The Sunday Times Magazine:
- “We saw a therapist, and finally got enthusiastic about having a child,” Jeff Goldblum
- Morrissey on sexual harassment and why he defends Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein
- Return of the punk priestess
Mark Edmonds – Financial Times:
Matthew Garrahan – Financial Times:
- Weinstein board members claim lawyers hindered sex inquiry
- Former Weinstein assistant seeks reform of non-disclosure deals
- Harvey Weinstein: how lawyers kept a lid on sexual harassment claims
Vanessa Thorpe – The Observer :
- Has theatre left working-class actors waiting in the wings?
- Arts experts’ ‘heartache’ over legal action rift with National Gallery
- How 18th literary women relieved domestic distress – with opiates
Liz Hoggard – Daily Mail:
- Jeffrey Archer reveals the secret to surviving 51 years of marriage (despite everything!)
- We’re the midlife women who’ve taken over your TV!
- ‘My life’s always revolved around men – now its all about me’
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism sponsored by Aviva
Tom Warren and Alex Campbell – Buzzfeed:
- Revealed: The secrets of one of the world’s dirtiest banks and its powerful Western protectors
- Exposed: Kremlin-linked slush funds funnelling money to Syria’s chemical weapons financiers
- How Deutsche Bank enabled a dirty offshore bank to move dark money
Symeon Brown – The Guardian:
Jeff Prestridge – Mail on Sunday:
- Enough is enough … readers tell insurers why they deserve to be rewarded for being loyal
- Consumer chief backs our campaign
- Loyalty will always get my thanks
Madison Marriage and Matt Garrahan – Financial Times:
Tom Burgis – Financial Times:
David Lewis, Philippe Engels – Reuters:
Jamie Nimmo – Mail on Sunday :
- Boss’s £50m windfall sparks new fat cat storm
- Melrose four in line for £285m takeover jackpot
- Fury at hosepipe ban firm as it pays £180m dividend
Arash Massoudi – Financial Times:
- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund builds $2bn Tesla stake
- Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global
- SoftBank: inside the ‘Wild West’ $100bn fund shaking up the tech world
Comment Journalism
James O’Brien – LBC:
- James O’Brien’s deeply emotional response to child abuse at his school
- Child abuse victim tells James O’Brien how he caught his tormentor
Dominic Lawson – The Sunday Times:
- Give the Parole Board the death sentence
- Putin is driven by an old inferiority complex
- Make a fuss and its the death syringe for you
Aditya Chakrabortty – The Guardian:
- How one community beat the system, and rebuilt their shattered streets
- The school that shows good food is not just for posh kids
- The town that refused to let austerity kill its buses
Janice Turner – The Times:
- Paying for sex is always an abuse of power
- Children sacrificed to appease trans lobby
- The battle over gender has turned bloody
Peter Hitchens – Mail on Sunday:
- Are we saving Syrian ‘heroes’ – or just importing more fanatics?
- Get out of the EU? Of course. Dump the USA? Definitely!
- How on earth would killing MORE people rescue Syria?
Ian Birrell – Mail on Sunday and i:
- Everything you need to know about John McCain is found in the way he stood up to torture in Vietnam
- Deaths by indifference
- Boris’s Brexit intervention has only served to prove the Foreign Secretary is disingenuous, disloyal and desperate
John Harris – The Guardian:
- They came to live a British dream. Is it all over?
- Whatever happened to the left-behind?
- The national calamity you won’t see on the front pages
Susie Boniface – Mirror Online:
- The Westminster sex scandal is not about touching a woman’s knee. This goes to the heart of democracy itself
- Brexit cannot cross the Irish border – and here’s why it means the UK won’t actually Brexit at all
- The so-called Christians hijacking Alfie Evans’ last days are evil incarnate
Innovation of the Year sponsored by Google
TicToc (24/7 news livestream on Twitter)– Bloomberg (Mindy Massucci and Andrew J. Barden):
No Refuge – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (Maeve McClenaghan and Bureau Local network):
Relationship strategy – The Guardian:
Uber Game – Financial Times:
NHS Tracker – BBC (Nick Triggle and visual journalism unit):
Foreign Affairs Journalism
Quentin Sommerville – BBC News:
Nawal al Maghafi – BBC Arabic:
- Reporting on Yemen
Alex Crawford – Sky News:
Louise Callaghan – The Sunday Times:
- Revenge of the lost boys of Raqqa
- The great escape of Syria’s white helmets
- The little girl whose agony set the west on path to war
Larisa Brown – Daily Mail:
- Inside jihadi death row
- Manchester bomber was rescued by the Royal Navy from Libyan warzone
- Fake bombs and actors playing dead … how spy infiltrated IS to save hundreds of lives
Emily Feng – Financial Times:
- China extends Uighur crackdown beyond its borders
- Uighur children fall victim to China anti-terror drive
- Crackdown in Xinjiang: Where have all the people gone?
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo– Reuters:
- How Myanmar forces burned, looted and killed in a remote village
- Segregation fans fears of fresh ‘cleansing’ in Myanmar’s Rakhine
- ‘And then they exploded’: How Rohingya insurgents built support for assault
Anthony Loyd – The Times:
- Afghanistan: the war that never ends
- Shell-shocked: Anthony Loyd goes in search of the Vietnam War veterans photographed by Don McCullin
- Captured Isis killers may never face justice in British courts
New Journalist of the Year sponsored by Bournemouth University
Siân Thomas – ITV Wales:
- New ‘upskirting’ law blocked
- Sex for rent: The landlords offering free accommodation in exchange for sex
Richard Holmes – Buzzfeed:
- Danger and despair inside Cambian Group, Britain’s largest private child care home provider
- Private children’s homes repeatedly failed Aaron Leafe — until the day he died
- Russians were accused of killing this man. The story is far murkier
George Greenwood – BBC:
- Brain put in wrong body among mortuary failures
- Emails reveal Foreign Office alarm at Trump travel ban
- Grenfell fire chief calls for sprinklers in tower blocks
Emily Feng – Financial Times:
- Uighur children fall victim to China anti-terror drive
- Crackdown in Xinjiang: Where have all the people gone?
- China and the world: how Beijing spreads the message
Luke Barratt – Inside Housing:
- What do the leaked Kingspan meeting notes show?
- Less than half of council tower blocks assessed since Grenfell
- Insurers’ cladding tests contradict government results on fire breaks
Aliya Ram – Financial Times:
- Cambridge academics fought man at centre of Facebook furore
- Cambridge Analytica chief accused of taking $8m before collapse
- Ex-Cambridge Analytica staff launch venture using same techniques
Photojournalism
Jack Hill – The Times:
Anthony Devlin – Freelance (PA/Getty):
Hannah McKay – Reuters:
Victoria Jones – Press Association:
Charlie Bibby – Financial Times:
Paula Bronstein – The Sunday Times:
Features Journalism
Alex Hannaford – British GQ Magazine:
Duncan Leatherdale – BBC News:
Ciaran Jenkins – Channel 4 News:
- Scotland’s drug deaths crisis
- Gentrification threatens Glasgow’s carnival families
- How Airbnb rentals are affecting Isle of Skye
Ros Wynne-Jones – Daily Mirror:
- I fear Britain is heading back to dark days of slums and kids going to bed hungry I saw as a child
- Rats, cockroaches and mould – the squalid slum-like conditions of the working poor under the Tories
- “The best days of my life” – Britain’s last coal mine ‘brew lass’ says pits weren’t nightmares they were made out to be
Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times Magazine:
- Escape from Isis: Christina Lamb meets the Yazidi women fighting for justice
- The Rwandan genocide 24 years on: what happened to the children born of rape?
- Exclusive interview: Hillary Clinton on where it all went wrong
John Domokos – The Guardian:
- Made in Stoke-on-Trent: We have lift-off
- Made in Stoke-on-Trent: £1 for a house
- Made in Stoke-on-Trent: Judgement day
Jon Manel – BBC Radio 4’s The World at One:
Oobah Butler – Vice UK:
Local Heroes
Charles Thomson – Yellow Advertiser Newspaper Series:
- Yellow Advertiser helps Essex Police reopen Shoeburyness ‘child sex ring’ investigation for a second time
- Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption, including Shoebury paedophile ring
- Children abused by Southend paedophile ring were transported to Basildon, Havering and Tower Hamlets – and claimed their abusers included police officers
Jonathan Gibson – BBC Birmingham:
Matt Precey, Sarah Ward and Tom Barton – BBC East and Local Democracy Reporting Service:
- Northamptonshire councillor’s firm given £60,000 public cash
- Northants County Council spent on luxuries as crisis was looming
- Northamptonshire County Council: £10m public health grant probe
Tom Bristow and Dominic Gilbert – Eastern Daily Press:
- Revealed: Failed investigations into disgraced Norfolk Police doctor accused of sexually assaulting 33 police officers as force pays out £270,000 in legal costs
- Norfolk Police gave sex predator doctor ‘licence to commit indecent assaults’
- Report slams ‘farcical’ investigation that left police doctor free to sexually abuse women
Nick Southall – BBC Radio Shropshire:
- Telford pensioner investigated for Nazi war crimes
- Should Nazi war criminals be brought to justice decades later?
- Nazi war crimes investigation
Michael Yong – Bristol Post:
- These are the 50 homeless people who died in Bristol you should have known about
- Rough sleepers in Bristol city centre told to move belongings or have them taken away
- Bid to ban homeless couple from Bristol city centre halted as council instead agrees to house them
David Thompson and Stephen Nolan – BBC Radio Ulster
Science and Health Journalism sponsored by Astellas Pharma
Warren Manger – The Mirror:
- Terrifying new elephant poaching epidemic to meet demand for ‘health’ jewellery made from their skin
- I was kidnapped by elephant poachers who beat me and held me captive for three days.. I’m lucky to be alive
- Our little girl died waiting for a heart …but her kidneys saved another soul
Ross Lydall – London Evening Standard:
- London hospitals barred from hiring 80 doctors and therapists in visa row
- 8,900 checks on NHS ‘health tourists’ find just 50 liable to pay
- Robots save 500 lives in london
Julian Sturdy – BBC East:
Gareth Iacobucci – The BMJ:
- CCGs restrict access to surgery as funding pressures grow
- Bank mis-selling costs GPs millions
- Sanctions hit more GPs in poor areas
Catherine Jones – 5 News:
- 5 News reports on mental health failings in the UK
Helen McArdle – The Herald:
- Failing NHS board raided £2.7m from charity fund
- NHS board chiefs axed in wake of charity cash raid scandal
- Robison: Tayside in a league of its own for failure
Sarah Neville – Financial Times:
- Big pharma takes a gamble on NHS experiment
- Is Britain loving the NHS to death?
- How Alzheimer’s emerged from the shadows
Deborah Cohen – BMJ:
- Oxford TB vaccine study calls into question selective use of animal data
- Cancer drugs: high price, uncertain value
- Back to blame: the Bawa-Garba case and the patient safety agenda
Sports Journalism sponsored by University of Gloucestershire Media School
Nick Harris and Rob Draper – Mail on Sunday:
- FIFA will finally start testing suspect football samples
- Russia World Cup will be a joke unless FIFA thoroughly investigate the host nation, insists Olympic chief
- FIFA knew about the cover-up of Russia player’s positive drug test 18 months ago
Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Tom Barton – BBC East:
- Northampton Town loan: David Mackintosh’s election fund took secret payments
- Northampton Town: Failed loan to club costs council £1.8m
Sean Ingle and Martha Kelner – The Guardian:
- Chris Froome fights to save career after failed drugs test result
- Chris Froome fails drugs test – video report
- Chris Froome’s failed drug test – your questions answered
Kit Chellel – Bloomberg Businessweek:
Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – The Sunday Times:
- Exclusive: Qatar sabotaged 2022 World Cup rivals with ‘black ops’
- Doping scandal hits Winter Olympics
Simon Kuper – Financial Times:
- World Cup: why millennials will transform football’s greatest event
- From Marseille to Leeds United, what’s the future for football’s fallen giants?
- World Cup 2018: Morocco — a team of Europeans
Campaign of the Year
Boot Out Bailiffs – The Bristol Cable:
Stub Out the Touts – Daily Record:
- Ticketmaster shuts down Seatwave and Get Me In! secondary sites as Daily Record wins massive victory over touts
Betrayal of the Brave – Daily Mail:
- Sanctuary at last for Afghan heroes: Local translators who served alongside British troops win the right to come to Britain after years of uncertainty
Windrush – The Guardian:
Jonathan Unqoed-Thomas – The Sunday Times:
- Cartoons lure kids to gambling
- Gambling sites forced to stop luring children
- Odds for the boys: top clubs plug gambling on junior players’ shirts
Dying Homeless – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism:
End Child Burial Fees – The Sunday Mirror:
- Cruel child burials fees AXED after heartbroken parents left facing massive bills to bury their little ones
Energy Drinks Ban – The Mirror:
- Jamie Oliver ‘The drinks turning our kids into addicts’: Jamie Oliver sees ‘horrific’ effect of energy drinks on children and urges Government ban
Technology Journalism sponsored by Huawei
File on Four – BBC Radio 4:
Carole Cadwalladr – The Observer:
- ‘I made Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare tool’: meet the data war whistleblower
- The Brexit whistleblower: ‘Did Vote Leave use me? Was I naive?
- Electoral law has been broken – this is a fight for the soul of our democracy
Hal Hodson – The Economist:
- What machines can tell from your face
- Apple and Amazon’s moves in health signal a coming transformation
- Modern love
Jane Bird – Financial Times:
John Thornhill – Financial Times:
- Jaron Lanier on fighting Big Tech’s ‘manipulation engine’
- Wanted: wisecracking robots who get the joke
- Eyes in the sky: a revolution in satellite technology
Babbage – The Economist Radio:
Specialist Journalism
Patrick Strudwick – Buzzfeed:
- Landlords are offering young men free rooms in return for sex and Facebook is letting it happen
- This gay man was given repeated electric shocks by British doctors to make him straight
- This is what it’s like when your son dies from the chemsex drug GHB
Mark Urban – BBC Newsnight:
- Former Russian spy critically ill
- Skripal poisoning: medics reveal fears
- Russian spy poisoning: how the Skripals were saved
Deborah Cohen – The BMJ:
- Back to blame: the Bawa-Garba case and the patient safety agenda
- Cancer drugs: high price, uncertain value
- Oxford TB vaccine study calls into question selective use of animal data
Luke Barratt – Inside Housing:
- The paper trail: the failure of building regulations
- The court battles over Section 106 delivery
- Broadwater Farm: a large panel system case study
Beverley Cuddy – Dogs Today:
- Campaign against puppy farming
- ‘Power to the people’ (February 2018)
- ‘Commons Sense’ (July 2018)
Tom Harper – The Sunday Times:
- Elite police investigated for corruption
- Police put children at risk from abusers
- Police: We found porn on deputy PM’s computers
Shaun Lintern – HSJ/Buzzfeed:
- Exclusive: Two patients attacked and killed on acute hospital ward
- Exclusive: Dozens more maternity failings exposed at scandal hit trust
- These NHS staff were told the Swine Flu vaccine was safe, and now they’re suffering the consequences
Popular Journalism
Jonathan Gibson – BBC Birmingham:
Jeremy Armstrong – The Mirror:
- ‘Our little girl’s heart saved Max’s life’: Dad of loving crash victim, 9, reveals how her organs helped four people
- ‘Our sister’s heart lives on in Max’: Emotional meeting between family of tragic girl and the transplant boy whose life she saved
- Mum of Max Johnson breaks down after hearing name of girl whose heart saved her son
Alan Selby – Sunday Mirror:
- Timed toilet breaks, impossible targets and workers falling asleep on feet: Brutal life working in Amazon warehouse
- Married Tory minister quits over 2,000 sex texts
- Russia’s Nazi taunt to Britain
Ian Birrell – Mail on Sunday:
- ‘Leave us alone or arrest me’: Mother is set to openly ‘smuggle’ banned cannabis oil into Heathrow to keep her epileptic son alive
Sean Poulter – Daily Mail:
- Iceland bans plastic: UK Supermarket chain becomes first in the world to remove plastic packaging from ALL its own-label products
Tom Pettifor – The Mirror:
- Monster who murdered model Sally Anne Bowman is linked to unsolved killing of mum-of-three
- Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris gets £10,000 compensation payout after he is beaten up in prison
- The mystery of who stole the World Cup trophy in 1966 has finally been solved – gangland brothers ‘nicked it for the thrill’
Scoop of the year
Alberto Nardelli – Buzzfeed:
Nick Hopkins – The Guardian:
Sean O’Neill – The Times:
Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail:
Madison Marriage – Financial Times:
Geraldine McKelvie – Sunday Mirror:
- ‘Worst ever’ sex gang case cop claims his bosses thought stopping Telford child abusers was ‘too much trouble’
Tom Pettifor and Louie Smith – The Mirror:
- The mystery of who stole the World Cup trophy in 1966 has finally been solved – gangland brothers ‘nicked it for the thrill’
Investigation of the Year (Global)
Africa Eye and BBC Pidgin:
European Investigative Collaborations:
Wa Lone and Kyawa Soe Oo – Reuters:
Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato – Reuters:
Investigation of the Year sponsored by Transparency International
File on 4 – BBC Radio 4:
Andy Davies and Kylie Morris – Channel 4 News:
- Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered
Cam Simpson, Gavin Finch and Kit Chellel – Bloomberg Businessweek:
Carole Cadwalladr – The Observer:
Michael Yong – Bristol Post:
Sean O’Neill – The Times:
Madison Marriage – Financial Times:
Geraldine McKelvie – Sunday Mirror: