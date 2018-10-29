2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect'

Press Gazette is proud to announce the finalists for the 2018 British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.

These awards are open to all journalists wherever they work provided they are serving a UK audience. Broadcasters compete against national and regional press, those working online and for specialist titles.

The 40 British Journalism Awards judges represent a broad cross-section of the industry and are chosen for their independence and expertise (full list here).

Chairman of judges, Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford, said: “As ever it felt like a huge privilege to be involved in judging these awards. The judging sessions were particularly rewarding, spending two days listening to great journalists debate the merits of the best British journalism which was created over the last year.

“The judges made their decisions with complete independence and objectivity based on the following criteria: did the work serve the public interest, was it revelatory and did it show journalistic skill and rigour?

“As the Cairncross Review continues its work examining the sustainability of high-quality journalism in the UK, the work on display here provides ample evidence of the tremendous good which our industry does. And it shows the vital importance of finding a sustainable future for robust probing journalism which holds power to account in the digital age. This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect.”

The shortlist for Publication of the Year has yet to be announced. There is no shortlist for Journalist of the Year or for the Marie Colvin Award.

All of the winners will be announced at the awards dinner which is held on 10 December at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London.

Politics Journalism

Antony Barnett, Charles Young, Joanna Burge & Katherine Haywood and Geoff Atkinson – Vera/Sunday Times for Channel 4:

Channel 4 Dispatches: Politicians for Hire: Cashing in on Brexit

Faisal Islam – Sky News:

Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – Sunday Times Insight Team:

Laura Hughes – Financial Times:

Tim Shipman – The Sunday Times:

David Clegg and Kevin Mansi – Daily Record:

Arts and Entertainment Journalism

Miranda Sawyer – The Observer:

Chrissy Iley – The Sunday Times Magazine:

Mark Edmonds – Financial Times:

Matthew Garrahan – Financial Times:

Vanessa Thorpe – The Observer :

Liz Hoggard – Daily Mail:

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism sponsored by Aviva

Tom Warren and Alex Campbell – Buzzfeed:

Symeon Brown – The Guardian:

Jeff Prestridge – Mail on Sunday:

Madison Marriage and Matt Garrahan – Financial Times:

Tom Burgis – Financial Times:

David Lewis, Philippe Engels – Reuters:

Jamie Nimmo – Mail on Sunday :

Arash Massoudi – Financial Times:

Comment Journalism

James O’Brien – LBC:

Dominic Lawson – The Sunday Times:

Aditya Chakrabortty – The Guardian:

Janice Turner – The Times:

Peter Hitchens – Mail on Sunday:

Ian Birrell – Mail on Sunday and i:

John Harris – The Guardian:

Susie Boniface – Mirror Online:

Innovation of the Year sponsored by Google

TicToc (24/7 news livestream on Twitter)– Bloomberg (Mindy Massucci and Andrew J. Barden):

No Refuge – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (Maeve McClenaghan and Bureau Local network):

Relationship strategy – The Guardian:

Uber Game – Financial Times:

NHS Tracker – BBC (Nick Triggle and visual journalism unit):

Foreign Affairs Journalism

Quentin Sommerville – BBC News:

Nawal al Maghafi – BBC Arabic:

Reporting on Yemen

Alex Crawford – Sky News:

Louise Callaghan – The Sunday Times:

Larisa Brown – Daily Mail:

Emily Feng – Financial Times:

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo– Reuters:

Anthony Loyd – The Times:

New Journalist of the Year sponsored by Bournemouth University

Siân Thomas – ITV Wales:

Richard Holmes – Buzzfeed:

George Greenwood – BBC:

Emily Feng – Financial Times:

Luke Barratt – Inside Housing:

Aliya Ram – Financial Times:

Photojournalism

Jack Hill – The Times:

Anthony Devlin – Freelance (PA/Getty):

Hannah McKay – Reuters:

Victoria Jones – Press Association:

Charlie Bibby – Financial Times:

Paula Bronstein – The Sunday Times:

Features Journalism

Alex Hannaford – British GQ Magazine:

Duncan Leatherdale – BBC News:

Ciaran Jenkins – Channel 4 News:

Ros Wynne-Jones – Daily Mirror:

Christina Lamb – The Sunday Times Magazine:

John Domokos – The Guardian:

Jon Manel – BBC Radio 4’s The World at One:

Oobah Butler – Vice UK:

Local Heroes

Charles Thomson – Yellow Advertiser Newspaper Series:

Jonathan Gibson – BBC Birmingham:

Matt Precey, Sarah Ward and Tom Barton – BBC East and Local Democracy Reporting Service:

Tom Bristow and Dominic Gilbert – Eastern Daily Press:

Nick Southall – BBC Radio Shropshire:

Michael Yong – Bristol Post:

David Thompson and Stephen Nolan – BBC Radio Ulster

Science and Health Journalism sponsored by Astellas Pharma

Warren Manger – The Mirror:

Ross Lydall – London Evening Standard:

Julian Sturdy – BBC East:

Gareth Iacobucci – The BMJ:

Catherine Jones – 5 News:

5 News reports on mental health failings in the UK

Helen McArdle – The Herald:

Sarah Neville – Financial Times:

Deborah Cohen – BMJ:

Sports Journalism sponsored by University of Gloucestershire Media School

Nick Harris and Rob Draper – Mail on Sunday:

Matt Precey, Julian Sturdy and Tom Barton – BBC East:

Sean Ingle and Martha Kelner – The Guardian:

Kit Chellel – Bloomberg Businessweek:

Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – The Sunday Times:

Simon Kuper – Financial Times:

Campaign of the Year

Boot Out Bailiffs – The Bristol Cable:

Stub Out the Touts – Daily Record:

Betrayal of the Brave – Daily Mail:

Windrush – The Guardian:

Jonathan Unqoed-Thomas – The Sunday Times:

Dying Homeless – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism:

End Child Burial Fees – The Sunday Mirror:

Energy Drinks Ban – The Mirror:

Technology Journalism sponsored by Huawei

File on Four – BBC Radio 4:

Carole Cadwalladr – The Observer:

Hal Hodson – The Economist:

Jane Bird – Financial Times:

John Thornhill – Financial Times:

Babbage – The Economist Radio:

Specialist Journalism

Patrick Strudwick – Buzzfeed:

Mark Urban – BBC Newsnight:

Deborah Cohen – The BMJ:

Luke Barratt – Inside Housing:

Beverley Cuddy – Dogs Today:

Campaign against puppy farming

‘Power to the people’ (February 2018)

‘Commons Sense’ (July 2018)

Tom Harper – The Sunday Times:

Shaun Lintern – HSJ/Buzzfeed:

Popular Journalism

Jonathan Gibson – BBC Birmingham:

Jeremy Armstrong – The Mirror:

Alan Selby – Sunday Mirror:

Ian Birrell – Mail on Sunday:

Sean Poulter – Daily Mail:

Tom Pettifor – The Mirror:

Scoop of the year

Alberto Nardelli – Buzzfeed:

Nick Hopkins – The Guardian:

Sean O’Neill – The Times:

Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail:

Madison Marriage – Financial Times:

Geraldine McKelvie – Sunday Mirror:

Tom Pettifor and Louie Smith – The Mirror:

Investigation of the Year (Global)

Africa Eye and BBC Pidgin:

European Investigative Collaborations:

Wa Lone and Kyawa Soe Oo – Reuters:

Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato – Reuters:

Investigation of the Year sponsored by Transparency International

File on 4 – BBC Radio 4:

Andy Davies and Kylie Morris – Channel 4 News:

Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered

Cam Simpson, Gavin Finch and Kit Chellel – Bloomberg Businessweek:

Carole Cadwalladr – The Observer:

Michael Yong – Bristol Post:

Sean O’Neill – The Times:

Madison Marriage – Financial Times:

Geraldine McKelvie – Sunday Mirror: