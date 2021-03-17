The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has won a Freedom of Information battle to find out how Thurrock Council spent £1bn of public money, calling it a “victory for investigative journalism”.

The website revealed last year that the Essex council had borrowed £1bn from other local authorities to gamble on an investment in the solar industry, but was blocked when it tried to find out exactly who the money came from and how it was spent through FoI.

The Conservative-run Thurrock Council argued that divulging this information could be commercially damaging and its position was backed by the Information Commissioner’s Office on appeal.

But the Bureau has now succeeded after taking the case to a tribunal with the backing of The Times, regional publishers Reach and Archant, the Local Government Chronicle, the Municipal Journal and freedom of expression group Index on Censorship.

The tribunal ruled there was a “significant public interest in transparency in relation to the actions of councils borrowing for the purposes of making a profit” and ordered Thurrock to disclose the information by 12 April.

The Bureau believes the case will have a wide-ranging impact, increasing public access to information across UK local government.

Bureau managing editor Rachel Oldroyd described it as a “victory for investigative journalism”, adding: “If councils are spending millions – and in this particular case, incredibly, a billion – of taxpayers’ cash we must have an absolute right to know what they’re spending it on.

“Local authorities have been sent a clear message that they can no longer get away with impeding public understanding of the decisions they take by making them behind closed doors.

“Trying to hide behind a smoke-screen of commercial sensitivity just won’t wash. We are delighted that the information rights tribunal upheld our argument.

“Fighting such decisions is absolutely what the Bureau is all about. We are an independent, not-for-profit organisation that holds power to account.”

Thurrock Council’s Labour opposition leader John Kent said it was a “very positive ruling, not just for Thurrock, but for open local government across the country.

“Good local governance relies on openness and transparency – this administration attempted to keep secret how they were spending hundreds of millions of pounds of public money and that was just wrong.”

Picture: Rob Stothard/TBIJ