Young Stationers Prize candidates announced ahead of annual dinner on 24 July

The Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers has announced the shortlist for its Young Stationers Prize 2017.

This year’s candidates are:

Dr Alice Curry – founder of Lantana Publishing, specialising in children’s books produced by members of the black, Asian and minority ethnic communities

Anthony Cond – Managing Director of Liverpool University Press, increasing annual production over ten-fold during his tenure, all the while maintaining consistent profitability

Ian Buckley – Managing Director of Prima Software, producers of award winning software for the Office Products industry, and where he took the lead in launching their cloud-based platform

John MacPherson – co-founder and director of Bright Red Publishing, producing educational resources for the Scottish school sector.

Last year’s joint winners, Ella Kahn and Bryony Woods of Diamond Kahn & Woods Literary Agency, will present the trophy at the Young Stationers’ Annual Dinner in Stationers Hall on Monday 24 July.

Journalist and political commentator Dr Simon Heffer will feature at the event.

Chairman of the Young Stationers Dominic Graham said: “The entries to this year’s prize were of an exceptional level and demonstrated to the judges the range and quality of the work being done by young professionals across the livery’s trades.

“We had to narrow down the entries to this shortlist and we look forward to announcing the winner at our gala dinner on Monday 24 July.”

The Stationers’ Company is the City of London Livery Company for the Communications and Content industries.

It describes its mission as becoming “the most effective independent forum in the UK communications and content industries.

This concerns paper, print, publishing, packaging, office products, newspaper, broadcasting and online media industries.

Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online.