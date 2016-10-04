Yahoo vice president recruited by Telegraph to new chief operating officer role

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Yahoo executive Nick Hugh to the new job of chief operating officer.

Hugh has been with Yahoo since 2008 when he joined as London-based commercial director. He was made vice president for audience network and programmatic platforms in 2013.

He has previous worked for BR as a “cost transformation programme director” and for online “behavioural advertising” company Phorm UK as director of publishing services.

The Telegraph said Hugh will “assume responsibility for all TMG’s revenue streams and commercial operations”. He is to start in January.

Telegraph Media Group chief executive Murdoch MacLennan said: “Nick has an excellent track record both with high-growth businesses and creating thriving teams. We’re delighted he is joining our leadership team and will be continuing our digital transformation.”