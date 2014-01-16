All Sections

January 16, 2014

From work experience to editor's chair for Sarah Cox at Bedfordshire on Sunday

By Press Gazette Twitter

Sarah Cox has been appointed editor of Bedfordshire On Sunday, six years after she first did work experience at the title.

Cox worked as a freelance journalist for a news agency and a number of national titles before becoming editor of financial news website forexspace.com. She returned to Bedfordshire On Sunday as News Editor in May 2013.

She said: “I take great pride in my Bedfordshire roots and am delighted to be named editor of Bedfordshire On Sunday.  The newspaper has an excellent reputation for the quality of its investigative journalism and I am committed to maintaining its high standards.”

Bedfordshire on Sunday was formerly edited by Steve Lowe is now director of content for parent company Local World in the Central and East regions.

He said: "Sarah will bring a different perspective to Bedfordshire On Sunday while maintaining its ‘must read’ factor as well as bringing new youth and exuberance to the newspaper, in both print and online. It is an excellent appointment and I wish her all the best.”

Befordshire on Sunday has a weekly free circulation of 78,000.

1 thought on “From work experience to editor's chair for Sarah Cox at Bedfordshire on Sunday”

  1. Pingback: Bedfordshire on Sunday editor steps down as paper moves midweek and website closes – Press Gazette

